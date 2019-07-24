Rane (Madras) Q1 net falls 76% on sluggish auto market

Sony WH-XB900N:Put these on and brace for bass
Sony brings its active noise cancellation to a mid-range offering
Auto component maker Rane (Madras) Ltd (RML) has reported a 76 per cent drop in its standalone net profit at ₹3.2 crore the first quarter ended June 30, 2019 when compared with ₹13.4 crore in a year-ago period, on the back sluggish automotive market.
Total net revenue fell 14.5 per cent at ₹297 crore when compared with ₹347.5 crore.
Sales to Indian vehicle makers declined 18 per cent. Sales to international customers declined 11 per cent driven by drop in volume for die casting products, according to a statement.
EBITDA stood at ₹25.5 crore as against ₹39.1 crore in Q1 of previous fiscal. EBITDA margin was 8.6 per cent as against 11.2 per cent in the year-ago quarter.
On a consolidated basis, the company reported a net loss of ₹10.3 crore as compared to a net profit of ₹4.1 crore in June 2018 quarter. Total revenue stood declined by 13 per cent at ₹346 crore (₹397 crore)
“Q1FY20 was a difficult quarter with a significant drop in demand across vehicle segments in India. We expect this declining trend to continue in the near future. The management is working on various initiatives to reduce the impact of volume drop in India business. Rane Precision Die Casting is working on ramping-up new businesses and improve the operational performance,” said L Ganesh, Chairman, Rane Group.
Sony brings its active noise cancellation to a mid-range offering
Ticket Agent: Person who works at the ticketing counter and who checks your bags onto the plane, gives you a ...
The fund follows a blend of growth and value style and invests mainly in large-caps
While there is long-term potential in mid-cap stocks, the associated risk is also high
The Sensex and the Nifty witnessed selling pressure and continued to decline last week
Taxpayers must pay attention to all what’s on the government’s radar and keep their dealings clean
More and more people and organisations are online, leaving digital footprints every step of the way. Taken ...
Remembering Hemant Kumar, the honey-tinged voice of Bollywood, on his 100th birth anniversary
The attack on Sudha Raghunathan and family bares the underlying bigotry of the Carnatic music scene. It is ...
Tapper families spend almost half a year without access to safe drinking water or healthcare facilities in ...
Marketers have long ignored the senior citizen space, but an RPG group-backed venture, Seniority.in, shows the ...
It could have been the SuperBowl moment for Indian advertising but was a tame innings
You need an ecosystem in place before all day all night retail can flourish
Thailand is a good bridge for modern retail in India, believes Tanit Chearavanont, MD of LOTS Wholesale ...
The political mood is ambivalent. A clutch of parties feels it will reduce costs while others perceive it as ...
The elephant in the room as far as poll reform is concerned, namely funding of elections, is conveniently ...
Just like the flash floods, the scorching drought in Chennai is also a product of perverse urban development ...
The delay in the onset of the South-West monsoon could well be the last straw for Hyderabad to get into a ...