Rapido resumes operations across 100 cities

Hemani Sheth Mumbai | Updated on June 09, 2020 Published on June 09, 2020

Bike-taxi service Rapido has resumed operations across 100 cities as part of Unlock 1.0.

“We are happy to announce the resumption of Rapido’s bike taxi services in close to 100 cities across India with a focus on mandatory safety measures, following the new guidelines announced by the government,” the India-based mobility service had said in an official statement.

“With the resumption of daily and office commuters, bike taxi offers an accessible and time-saving mode of transport in cities, especially for short-distance rides,” the company had said.

Rapido last month had resumed operations in 35 cities. Owing to relaxed restrictions, the company had started expanding its operations now expanding over 100 cities. The taxi service has put in place certain safety protocols for its driver-partners as well as the consumers.

“We are ensuring all safety protocols- use of masks, hairnets, sanitisers and helmets for our captains as well as customers. It is also mandatory for our Captains to install the Aarogya Setu app and adhere to a checklist of items and declaration, provided by Rapido, before accepting rides. This will be done every time a Captain goes online,” Rapido said.

Current operations

The bike taxi service will only be operational in the green and orange zones only. The Rapido app will show containment areas in making sure Captains and customers don't pass by those areas.

“Resuming these operations will bring relief to around 300K Captains (driver-partners) that are solely dependent on the bike taxi service for their daily income and livelihood,” the company said.

The platform will also collect feedback from customers after each ride and will provide free cancellation in case a driver-partner or customers come without a mask.

Mobility services have begun resuming their operations across the country owing to relaxed guidelines for Unlock 1.0. Quite recently cab-hailing services including Uber and Ola along with two-wheeler mobility services such as Bounce and Vogo bike rental s had also announced that it will be resuming operations across multiple with certain safety precautions in place.

