Rapyd raises $300 mn in funding from Coatue, Tiger Global, others

Packing batteries with more punch
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
Rapyd, a global fintech solutions company, has raised $300 million (about ₹2,194.4 crore) in funding, led by Coatue.
The series D financing round saw participation from several new investors, including Spark Capital, Avid Ventures, FJ Labs and Latitude, a statement said.
This also included further investment from current investors General Catalyst, Oak FT, Tiger Global, Target Global, Durable Capital, Tal Capital, and Entrée Capital, it added.
Also read: Allowing fintechs in MF space will be a game changer
The new financing will be used to double the engineering and product teams, as well as expand the ‘self-service’ element of Rapyd’s platform, it said.
“The company will continue its focus on core markets that serve B2C and B2B e-commerce payments, marketplace, and financial services businesses. Following the successful acquisition and integration of European card acquirer Korta in early 2020, Rapyd is also exploring additional strategic acquisitions in the Americas, Asia-Pacific and Europe, Middle East and Africa,” it added.
In 2020, Rapyd was launched in multiple Asian countries including India, South Korea and Thailand. Rapyd’s platform embeds fintech services into any application and simplifies the complexity of offering local payment methods while managing diverse compliance and regulatory requirements.
Businesses can accept and send payments without having to build their own infrastructure through the Rapyd Global Payments Network which supports hundreds of local payment methods including cards, bank transfers, e-wallets, and cash.
The demand for online payments has skyrocketed following the restrictions due to the effects of Covid-19, and Rapyd is well placed to provide businesses across the globe with the solutions they need and to get them up and running fast, Rapyd co-founder and CEO Arik Shtilman said.
“To kick off 2021 with this substantial round of funding to further invest in our platform is a tremendous vote of confidence both in the growing need for local payment solutions that can be deployed at scale globally, and more specifically in our vision and company,” Shtilman added.
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
To fix a broken bone, doctors often harvest another bone from the patient’s body or from someone else. It ...
Superconductors from IIScScientists at IISc Bangalore have invented a device with a nanocrystal structure ...
Engineering and construction giant L&T has won a licence from the Council of Scientific & Industrial ...
The fund delivered a return of 31.5% in 2020 compared with the category’s 15.5%
Care Health Insurance’s new rider offers no great benefit. We review its pros and cons
Ensure that the investment thesis based on which you bought the IPO still holds good
Here are some yardstick for selecting auto component stocks
India is ready with two vaccines to beat the deadliest virus of recent times. The immunisation drive, however, ...
The storming of the Capitol on January 6 could be the prelude to yet another chapter in the US’s long and ...
‘Now It’s Come to Distances’ examines the defining moments of the past year — the Shaheen Bagh protests, ...
Legal and regulatory uncertainties hang like a sword on an industry which earned ₹2,470 crore revenues in the ...
Digital is becoming dominant media, but are companies and their ad agencies transforming fast enough to make a ...
Slow Network, promoted by journalist-lyricist Neelesh Misra, pushes rural products and experiences
How marketers can use the traditional exchange of festive wishes meaningfully
For Fortune, a brand celebrating its 20th anniversary, it was a rude shock to become the butt of social media ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...