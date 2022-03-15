Ratan Tata-backed BlueStone raises $30 million from Hero Enterprise at $410 million valuation

Mumbai. March 15 The Ratan Tata-backed omnichannel jewellery retailer BlueStone on Tuesday announced that it has raised over $30 million in funding at a valuation of $410 million.

The funding round was led by Sunil Kant Munjal, Chairman, Hero Enterprise.

Bluestone plans to use the fundsto step up its manufacturing capabilities. The company is backed by marquee investors including Ratan Tata, Accel, Kalaari, Iron Pillar, IvyCap and Saama Capital.

The company will record revenues of ₹500 crore (a growth of 85 per cent over the previous fiscal year) In the fiscal year ending March 2022, besides achieving break-even, it said.

Nation-wide store rollout

In the next two years, the company is targeting annual revenues of more than ₹2,000 crore. It is accelerating a nationwide store rollout. It has a current base of 70 retail stores across India complementing its digital channel. It plans to launch 100 more stores in the next fiscal year, with a cumulative footprint of 300 stores projected by 2024.

Gaurav Singh Kushwaha, Founder and CEO, BlueStone, said, “Hero Enterprise has had a long history of helping brands scale up and achieve their full potential. We are delighted to welcome Mr. Munjal to the BlueStone family. With this round of funding, we aim to further strengthen our omnichannel presence to provide a seamless and user-friendly experience to customers who want to utilise both our online and offline platforms to buy jewellery for themselves and their loved ones.”

“We at Hero Enterprise believe that the jewellery industry in India is poised for exponential growth due to the enhanced self-belief and people’s desire to look and to present themselves better,” said Munjal.

“BlueStone’s journey over the past decade has been impressive and they have cracked the code on the online-offline dynamics of the industry. The investments made in the business model and products give BlueStone an edge over the competition. We are thrilled to join in this journey and contribute to the exciting road ahead,” he added.

According to Sameer Nath, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Iron Pillar, “In many consumer retail sectors, the Indian market tends to be a fraction of the US. market. However, at $80 billion, the Indian jewellery market is of almost the same size as the US. Given the massive TAM at play, BlueStone has a unique opportunity to sustain its growth trajectory and scale to its full potential.”

Managing Partner at Accel, Prashanth Prakash, said, “This funding validates the success of BlueStone’s omnichannel strategy. BlueStone stands at the vanguard of the jewellery industry, with its innovative full stack business model and distinctive product offering. The fresh capital will further enhance the company’s brand and competitive position.”