Ratan Tata moves Supreme Court

Ratan N Tata, Chairman Emeritus of Tata Sons, has moved the Supreme Court in his personal capacity seeking to set aside National Company Law Appellate Tribunal’s (NCLAT) order that found him guilty of prejudicial and oppressive acts.

The appellate tribunal in its judgment “holds the appellant (Ratan Tata) guilty of having taken oppressive and prejudicial steps against the interest of the shareholders of Tata Sons”, Tata said in his petition before the Supreme Court.

The NCLAT has “held me guilty without any factual or legal foundation," the Tata patriarch’s plea said.

The appellant is the Chairman Emeritus, shareholder and former Executive Chairman and Director of the Tata Sons Pvt Ltd, formerly Tata Sons Ltd and was associated with the Tata Group for over 55 years.

“The findings of the appellate tribunal are wrong, erroneous, contrary to the record of the case and require consideration by this court (Supreme Court),” the petition said. “The impugned judgement is also infirm because it blatantly indulges in propagating a selective narrative where relevant facts and record have been glossed over, submissions made by the appellant and other respondents have been ignored and if noticed then are not been dealt with in the impugned judgement,” it added.

“The pretense of reasoning and judicial approach is betrayed by omission to consider the record itself,” it said.

