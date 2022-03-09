RateGain recognised as a preferred connectivity partner by Expedia

RateGain Travel Technologies Limited (RateGain), a global provider of SaaS solutions for travel and hospitality, announced its preferred connectivity partner status with Expedia Group on Wednesday.

“The Expedia Group Connectivity Partner Programme recognises and rewards top connectivity providers including channel managers, property management systems, central reservation systems, and other vendors – for maintaining high-quality connections and helping connected lodging properties grow their business on Expedia Group websites and better serve travelers,” it said.

The programme is in its second year in 2022.

As part of the partnership, RateGain will work with the leadership team of Expedia Group to provide feedback and help shape future products and technology solutions. The partnership will enable RateGain to receive early access to new Expedia Group tools and features that it can pilot and integrate with its software.

Chinmai Sharma, President- Americas at RateGain, said, “RateGain and Expedia have had a long standing and deep partnership spanning more than a decade across different brands and product lines. We share their passion to provide travelers a seamless and real-time experience of planning, searching, and booking travel because where you book matters! We are delighted to have been recognised as a preferred connectivity partner and look forward to working with Expedia’s connectivity and leadership team to solve the industry’s challenges of tomorrow.”

The Expedia Group connectivity partner programme and preferred status is awarded annually to an exclusive group of top-performing lodging connectivity software providers. “RateGain plays a crucial role in the travel ecosystem by building innovative solutions that empower global lodging properties to grow their businesses and deliver amazing experiences to guests,” said Lisa Chen, vice president, Global Lodging Connectivity & Solutions.

“We are excited and energised to deepen our relationship with RateGain in 2022 as a key stakeholder in our collective mission to power global travel for everyone, everywhere,” Chen said.

RateGain was trading at ₹293.15 on the BSE, up 3.02 per cent at 9:59 am, after opening at ₹291.70 as against the previous close of ₹284.55.