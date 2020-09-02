Companies

RattanIndia Group sells solar portfolio to GIP for ₹1,670 crore

Our Bureau New Delhi September 2 | Updated on September 02, 2020 Published on September 02, 2020

306 MW assets include grounded and rooftop solar projects

RattanIndia Group has sold its solar energy generation portfolio with a combined capacity of 306 MW to Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP). A RattanIndia statement said the deal has been struck for ₹1,670 crore.

RattanIndia Group had solar assets portfolio of 306 MW, consisting of ground mounted solar assets of 297 MW spread across Karnataka (Pavagada), Maharashtra (Katol), Rajasthan (Bhadla) and Uttar Pradesh (Allahabad and Bareilly) and 9 MW rooftop solar projects spread across 10 cities. The average tariff of these project is ₹4.50 a unit, the statement said.

The solar business of RattanIndia was led by Anjali Rattan Nashier, Chairperson of RattanIndia Solar.

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on September 02, 2020
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.