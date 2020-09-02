RattanIndia Group sells solar portfolio to GIP for ₹1,670 crore

RattanIndia Group has sold its solar energy generation portfolio with a combined capacity of 306 MW to Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP). A RattanIndia statement said the deal has been struck for ₹1,670 crore.

RattanIndia Group had solar assets portfolio of 306 MW, consisting of ground mounted solar assets of 297 MW spread across Karnataka (Pavagada), Maharashtra (Katol), Rajasthan (Bhadla) and Uttar Pradesh (Allahabad and Bareilly) and 9 MW rooftop solar projects spread across 10 cities. The average tariff of these project is ₹4.50 a unit, the statement said.

The solar business of RattanIndia was led by Anjali Rattan Nashier, Chairperson of RattanIndia Solar.