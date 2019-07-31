Ray-Ban's owner to buy GrandVision for $8 billion

EssilorLuxottica SA, the owner of the sunglasses brand Ray Ban, agreed to buy GrandVision NV in a deal that values the smaller Dutch eyecare retailer at as much as 7.3 billion euros ($8.1 billion).

The Franco-Italian company agreed to pay 28 euros a share for investment firm HALs roughly 77 per cent stake. HAL is controlled by the Dutch billionaire Van der Vorm family. Following the completion of the deal, EssilorLuxottica will be obliged to make an offer for the rest of GrandVisions shares.

GrandVision shares have been traded in Amsterdam since its 2015 initial public offering (IPO), which valued the company at about 5 billion euros.

Read: Ray-Ban owner in talks to buy dutch eye-wear maker GrandVision

The deal was announced as EssilorLuxottica reported first-half earnings that beat analysts estimates. The company also said the offer price will increase to 28.42 euros a share if the acquisition does not close within 12 months. The acquisition is likely to be complete within 12 to 24 months.

The deal adds more than 7,000 stores, operating under retail brands including Brilleland and For Eyes, in more than 40 countries to EssilorLuxottica chains like LensCrafters and Pearle Vision.

More details of the deal

The Franco-Italian company said it has bridge financing of 8 billion euros for the deal, and later plans a 2 billion-euro refinancing through debt and equity.

EssilorLuxotticas stable of luxury licenses including Armani and Prada allow the company to transform plastic sunglasses into a high-end staple. The company would expand its retail network with GrandVision, aiming to use those stores to help sell Essilor lens products.

The move comes only weeks after EssilorLuxottica defused a leadership dispute that weighed on its shares. The company, formed through the merger of Frances Essilor and Italys Luxottica, said in May that it would seek a new chief executive officer -- an effort to find a compromise between Chairman Leonardo Del Vecchio and Vice Chairman Hubert Sagnieres.

Their dispute flared up after the companies sealed their merger last year, with Del Vecchio saying he wanted to appoint his deputy as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Sagnieres countering that the Italian was making false statements in an effort to seize control of the group.

Del Vecchio is EssilorLuxotticas biggest shareholder with a 32 per cent stake. Born in 1935, he founded Luxottica in 1961 with a handful of workers and transformed his business from a small maker of eyeglass frames into a global giant through a series of acquisitions.