Fintech platform Razorpay has elevated Rahul Kothari as Chief Operating Officer (COO) for its India and Malaysia businesses. This elevation comes at a time when Razorpay has begun expanding its footprint globally, starting with the SEA region.

Earlier, Kothari was the chief business officer (CBO), where he was responsible for defining and executing strategies for business development while ensuring they fit with the company’s broader vision and ambition. As the CBO, he was instrumental in leading various business leaders in Razorpay to co-create long-term business plans and solve for different organisational priorities

“The Chief Operating Officer (COO) holds a crucial position at Razorpay, one who will further build the company as a customer-centric organisation, providing a more integrated and seamless customer experience to various customer segments and businesses. The role also entails guiding the company’s business strategies to achieve sustained and exponential revenue growth across all businesses and revenue lines in India and Malaysia,” said Razorpay in its statement.

In this role, Rahul will be working towards identifying new opportunities to enhance the customer experience and amplify the efficiency of the internal systems, processes, and business structures. Additionally, he will also lead initiatives to strengthen partnerships with external stakeholders, establishing Razorpay at the forefront of innovation in the continually expanding ecosystem.

“This appointment represents a pivotal moment in our journey, where innovation meets precision and vision converges with execution. His deep expertise and relentless dedication will be the cornerstone of our mission to redefine the future of payments and financial technology on a global scale. We are confident that under Rahul’s guidance, Razorpay will not only meet but exceed the expectations of our customers, partners, and stakeholders, setting new standards of excellence in the industry,” said Harshil Mathur, CEO and Co-Founder, Razorpay.

In 2021, Razorpay raised its second major round of funding at $375 million in its Series F fundraise, co-led by Lone Pine Capital, Alkeon Capital, and TCV. Razorpay, valued at $7.5 billion post its Series F round in 2021, is the second most-valued fintech in India after Paytm, which recently went public.