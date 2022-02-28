Razorpay has gone up to rank 9 on Y Combinator’s top private companies list  

Bengaluru, Feb 28 Bengaluru-based fintech unicorn, Razorpay is ranked in the top ten private companies on Y Combinator’s top companies list of 2022.

This is the first time a company based in India has ranked in the top ten of YC’s private companies list. Last year, Razorpay was ranked 17 on this list and has gone up to rank 9 this year. Further, there are 10 Indian companies on the list, which is more than any other geography excluding the US.

The public and private companies on both lists are valued at $150 million or more. The companies are sorted by valuation or market cap as of February 2022. More than 260 YC companies are valued at over $150 million and more than 60 companies valued at $1 billion+ (unicorn valuation). 99 new companies has joined the list since YC’s last update in July 2021.

Remote companies

Three new companies from India on the list include on-demand staffing app for hourly workers and hospitality businesses, Instawork; 10-minute grocery delivery app, Zepto and neobank for teenagers, FamPay. Other Indian companies on the list include internet commerce start-up, Meesho; online investment platform, Groww, business and personal ledger management platform, Khatabook, fintech SaaS platform, Clear; bookkeeping solution for businesses, OkCredit; and digital payments provider, Cashfree Payments.

The list includes more remote companies than ever, with 11 per cent of the top companies are remote. Three companies in the top ten are remote first including OpenSea, Brex, Gitlab. The list has representation from 20 countries and six new countries are represented this year including Algeria, Tunisia, Senegal, Chile, Brazil, and Singapore. Of the companies that are new to the list, 28 per cent are outside of the US.

It should be noted that this is not an exhaustive list of YC’s top companies; founders were allowed to opt out of being listed for any reason.