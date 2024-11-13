Fintech major Razorpay has launched its venture investment arm, Razorpay Venture Investment Program, to support the growth of early-stage B2B startups.

Developed in collaboration with Peak XV Partners and Lightspeed, the program is designed to provide support to more than 50 innovative B2B founders through capital investment, mentorship, and technical resources. Each startup will have the opportunity to receive up to $1 million in funding.

Aimed at startups from pre-seed to Series A across industries such as fintech, e-commerce, healthcare, education, and logistics, the program will offer tech integration, market access, and personalized mentorship.

In addition to financial support, startups will have access to Razorpay’s comprehensive tech suite, including API stack and sandbox environments, to embed financial services within their products while remaining compliant with regulations. Participants will also gain access to Razorpay’s vast distribution network and customer base, as well as personalized mentorship from Razorpay’s leadership, including founders.

“With the Razorpay Venture Investment Program, we aim to ease this journey by providing access to the right technology, mentorship, and partnerships to help founders innovate and scale faster. We’re excited to back the next wave of B2B pioneers and fuel the expansion of B2B startups in India,” said Harshil Mathur, Co-founder & CEO, Razorpay.

With growing interest in supporting startups within this space, India is projected to welcome an additional 10-15 unicorns in the B2B sector over the next five years.

Ishaan Mittal, Managing Director at Peak XV Partners, praised the initiative, saying, “Razorpay’s journey has been inspirational for fintech startups in India. The decade-long journey has involved navigating complex challenges across tech, regulations, and growth. It’s great to see them launch this program to support founders building the next generation of fintech startups.”

Dev Khare, Partner at Lightspeed, added, “We are excited to continue our partnership with Razorpay through this new initiative. Partnering with Razorpay helps technology vendors get distribution into the largest collection of SMEs in India, as well as take advantage of Razorpay’s market-leading payments infrastructure.”