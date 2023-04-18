Bengaluru, April 18 Fintech major, Razorpay has set up an Advisory Board consisting of industry thought leaders from different fields.

It will include NS Vishwanathan - Former Deputy Governor, RBI (as Chairperson); along with Arijit Basu - Chairman, HDB Financial Services & Former MD, SBI; Aruna Sundararajan - IAS (Retd.) & Former Secretary, Ministries of Steel, IT & Telecom, GoI and K. P. Krishnan - IAS (Retd.) & Former Secretary, Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship as advisory board members.

The advisory board will help contribute to the development of Razorpay’s payment infrastructure and help engage with key institutions and stakeholders. “The board is founded with the vision of establishing the highest standards in customer experience, corporate governance and risk & compliance in the Indian fintech industry, for others to follow,” the company said in a statement.

Key areas

All the members of the Advisory Board will periodically convene to review, analyse and provide recommendations and directions on both strategic and tactical levels. The key subject areas for the Advisory Board will be accelerating product innovation around Customer Experience & Customer Safety, building the practices for regulatory & compliance management processes, and working with various stakeholders to enhance risk monitoring and cybercrime prevention.

Commenting on the development, Harshil Mathur, CEO & Co-Founder at Razorpay, said, “The last 8 years at Razorpay have been exceptionally great, we’ve had the privilege of serving and solving for over 10 million businesses. Now in our next phase of growth as India’s, we have a strong intent to put in place further systems to uphold the highest standards of customer experience and governance. And to help build that, we are more than thankful and honoured for the support and trust we have received from all the members of the Advisory Board.”

Also read Razorpay reports ₹7.3-crore net profit in FY22

The Advisory Board will assist Razorpay in developing long-term strategies, anticipating challenges and suggesting mitigation measures.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit