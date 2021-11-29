RBI supersedes board of Reliance Capital

The charge of Mysuru’s Covid Mitras
The Reserve Bank of India has superseded the board of Reliance Capital and will shortly initiate the process of resolution of the company.
“...the Reserve Bank has today superseded the Board of Directors of M/s Reliance Capital Ltd (RCL) in view of the defaults by RCL in meeting the various payment obligations to its creditors and serious governance concerns which the Board has not been able to address effectively,” the RBI said on Monday.
It has appointed Nageswar Rao Y, former Executive Director, Bank of Maharashtra as the Administrator of the company under Section 45-IE (2) of the RBI Act.
“The Reserve Bank will shortly initiate the process of resolution of the company under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy (Insolvency and Liquidation Proceedings of Financial Service Providers and Application to Adjudicating Authority) Rules, 2019,” it said.
Reserve Bank will also apply to the NCLT, Mumbai for appointing the Administrator as the Insolvency Resolution Professional, it further said.
The total financial indebtedness of Reliance Capital including short-term and long-term debt is ₹21,781.01 crore including accrued interest upto October 31, 2021.
