RBL Bank’s net drops 69% as provisions balloon

Video | Kia Carnival review
Kia’s next vehicle can be either a plush peoples mover or party central on wheels. But can the Carnival take ...
Private sector lender RBL Bank’s net profit fell 69 per cent to ₹69.9 crore in the third quarter of the fiscal due to a sharp rise in provisioning.
The bank had reported a net profit of ₹225.2 crore in the same period the previous year.
Total provisions shot up to ₹638.3 crore in the quarter ended December 31, 2019 as against ₹160.68 crore in the same period a year ago.
“The bank has demonstrated strong growth in operating profits amidst a challenging business environment. However, challenges in a few corporate accounts and related provisioning requirements have impacted the bottom line for the quarter,” said Vishwavir Ahuja, Managing Director and CEO, RBL Bank.
Rajeev Ahuja, Executive Director, RBL, said the bank expects to return to normal profit growth from the next fiscal and expects to account for the remaining provisioning in the current (fourth) quarter. All other operating metrics remain on track, he added.
For the October to December 2019 quarter, the bank’s total income grew by 31.3 per cent to ₹2,644.30 crore compared with ₹2,012.99 crore in the corresponding period a year ago.
The net interest income rose by 41 per cent to ₹922.6 crore in the third quarter of the fiscal year as against ₹655.1 crore a year ago.
The net interest margin stood at 4.57 per cent in the quarter under review compared with 4.12 per cent a year ago.
Other income rose by 30 per cent to ₹487 crore in the quarter under review .
Asset quality remained under pressure; gross non-performing assets shot up to ₹2,010.48 crore or 3.33 per cent of the gross NPAs as on December 31, 2019 against 1.38 per cent a year ago.
Net NPAs also rose to 2.07 per cent of net advances at the end of the third quarter from 0.72 per cent as on December 31, 2018.
The bank’s stock closed at ₹339.10 on the BSE on Wednesday, down 0.67 per cent from the previous close.
Kia’s next vehicle can be either a plush peoples mover or party central on wheels. But can the Carnival take ...
SE: Single-engine is a course designed to train pilots to fly aircraft with one engineIR: Instrument Rating is ...
Krishnan, 49, and Aruna, 47, approached us to understand the risks in their existing financial plan. They had ...
Zee Entertainment posted subdued December 2019 quarter results yesterday. Weak advertisement revenue due to ...
From type of cover to death and maturity benefits, and investment strategy, the product offers a gamut of ...
As Nirmala Sitharaman gets ready to present Budget FY2021, expectations are running high.We take stock of the ...
It’s a wave that’s swept Indians off their feet, dictating everything from their choice of music and TV shows, ...
On January 18, 1983, the International Olympic Committee restored Jim Thorpe’s athletics medals after they ...
Author Stefan Zweig’s story offers sobering lessons at a time of intense political upheaval
Rocked by a falling economy and socio-economic uncertainties, the country’s much-touted demographic dividend ...
The big P-word — privacy — and other dominating consumer themes from the global stage of innovation
Celebrating the many shades of blue, which is the colour of 2020
Four Seasons’s Envoy programme gives a new spin to the concept by choosing content over followers
Which advertising campaigns stood out and why
Shutdowns in India in 2019 are estimated to have led to a loss of over $1.3 billion. Forum Gandhi reports on ...
Small traders of farm produce took a big hit with disruption in online bill processing
Type of shutdownOf the 381 internet shutdowns recorded between January 2012 and January 4, 2020, 236 were ...
The protests over CAA-NRC-NPR have acted as a trigger, uniting youth across religious beliefs and communities ...