‘Reliance Capital current on all repayment obligations’

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on September 30, 2019 Published on September 30, 2019

Ahead of its annual general meeting, Reliance Capital on Monday said it has made interest and principal repayments of Rs 72.65 crore on Friday, September 27, and Monday, September 30, on a range of instruments, including non-convertible debentures, term loans and inter-corporate deposits.

"The company is current on all its repayment obligations," a spokesperson said.

