RDIF to offer booster shot to other vaccine makers

The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) has said that Sputnik V will soon offer a booster shot, adjusted to work against the Delta (B.1.617.2) variant, to other vaccine makers.
In a tweet, the firm said: “#SputnikV will soon offer a booster shot, adjusted to work against the Delta variant of Coronavirus, first detected in India, to other vaccine manufacturers.” It then went on to explain Sputnik V’s role in developing vaccine cocktails.
The Russian sovereign wealth fund has tied up with Dr Reddy’s Labs for marketing arrangement for about 250 million doses of SputnikV vaccine, and has also made arrangements with over 6 Indian vaacine manufacturers for supply of over 850 million doses.
The manufacturing contract is with several companies, including Hetero and Gland Pharma, for local manufacture. SputnikV vaccine is offered in two shots of different adenoviral vectors Ad5 and Ad26. It has also developed another vaccine SputnikV Light, which is a single-shot vaccine.
Not much information is shared about the booster shot to address the Delta variant, and how this will be integrated with the current vaccination drive. The Delta variant, which was first detected in India, has been identified as a variant of concern.
In another tweet, it quotes reports to say: “Russia has tested a nasal spray form of its Covid-19 vaccine that is suitable for children aged 8-12, and plans to launch the new product in September – #SputnikV developer and head of the Gamaleya Center Alexander Gintsburg.”
