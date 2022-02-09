Re-commerce marketplace: Cashify earmarks ₹100 crores for marketing

Re-commerce marketplace, Cashify has earmarked ₹100 crores for its marketing campaigns this year, as it focuses on expanding user base in South India.

In line with this goal, the company has also onboarded South Indian film star Rashmika Mandanna as their brand ambassador. Having worked in Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada film industries, Rashmika is renowned as a pan India youth icon. As part of the company’s marketing strategy, four separate multi-lingual campaigns will be run in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Hindi on TV and across digital platforms.

“Our customers right now come majorly from metro cities, which include Bangalore, Chennai, Vishakhapatnam. So, we have all round coverage area but from a mindshare perspective, I think definitely the mindshare is much more stronger in north. The idea with this campaign is to become more present in customer’s mind,” Nakul Kumar, Co-founder & COO, Cashify told BusinessLine.

Founded by Mandeep Manocha, Kumar and Amit Sethi, Cashify is a re-commerce marketplace, which offers an online platform to sell old, or used electronic gadgets–primarily smartphones, followed by laptops, tablets, desktops and gaming consoles.

Cashify has 90 plus offline stores across India and plans to add another 100-150 stores this year, with the vision to expand beyond metro cities. “We’ve done a lot of things in metro cities, and I think metro cities customer has more options. In Tier 1, 2 beyond cities, the options are limited and hence we want to make sure that customers get to know about us in those cities as well and we have thorough presence there as well,” said Kumar.

Plans to triple top line

From a growth rate perspective, the company plans to triple its top line this year. “We’ve always been operationally (from a per transaction perspective) profitable. But we keep investing more and more on new setups, for example, retail stores, refurbishing facilities, those are the kind of investments which are done for future and hence, we don’t focus on a EBITDA positivity as yet, but we are market leader in our category and continue to remain so, and profitability is just 12 months away for us,” Kumar added.

Speaking on the collaboration, Rashmika Mandanna said “I’m really excited to be a part of the Cashify family. In the recent years, Cashify has become almost synonymous with trading off second hand smartphones for cash. I, for one, believe in repurposing and recycling whenever possible. With this collaboration, I hope to contribute some amount of sustainability to our everyday relationship with smartphones and other gadgets.”