Ready to meet surge in sales, says Royal Enfield

Leading two-wheeler maker Royal Enfield Motors has indicated that it is prepared to meet the demand surge that is likely to arise in view of its new bike launches and the upcoming festival season.

“We are bullish on the upcoming festival season as we expect good demand during this period. We have enough capacity to take care of it,” Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Chief Commercial Officer of the company, said during the launch of its new motorcycle Hunter 350.

Lesser waiting period

The bike’s starting price is ₹1,49,900 (ex-showroom, Tamil Nadu) and comes in two distinct editions – Retro Hunter and Metro Hunter. The Hunter is available in eight colour options. He said the bookings for the same have been impressive and the company has also started delivering the vehicle. “We are ready with the production and we are trying to ensure that the waiting period is not more than two months,” he added.

The company has a total production capacity of a million units and during April-July 2022 period, it sold about 1.7 lakh units. The company has seen a space to launch one more product in the 350cc segment in order to woo a new set of young buyers. Hunter 350 has been launched to attract younger people, who are looking for a compact, little lighter bike (Hunter 350 is about 25 kg lighter and 20 mm shorter than Classic 350).