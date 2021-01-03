All risks have paid off,says SII CEO Adar Poonawalla after India approval of Covid-19 vaccine

Serum Institute Chief Executive Adar Poonawalla on Sunday that all the risks that SII took for stockpiling the Covidshield vaccine for Covid-19 has worked after India approved the vaccine for emergency use.

“Happy new year, everyone! All the risks @SerumInstIndia took with stockpiling the vaccine, have finally paidoff. COVISHIELD, India's first COVID-19 vaccine is approved, safe, effective and ready to roll-out in the coming weeks,” Poonawalla said in a tweet.

Happy new year, everyone! All the risks @SerumInstIndia took with stockpiling the vaccine, have finally paid off. COVISHIELD, India's first COVID-19 vaccine is approved, safe, effective and ready to roll-out in the coming weeks. pic.twitter.com/TcKh4bZIKK — Adar Poonawalla (@adarpoonawalla) January 3, 2021

The Indian drug regulator on Sunday approved the AstraZeneca-Oxford University Covid-19 vaccine along with theindigenous vaccine developed by Bharat Biotech developed together with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) labs.

The final approval was given by the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) on the basis of the recommendationsgiven by the Subject Expert Committee (SEC) on Saturday.

SII produces and markets the approved AstraZeneca-Oxford University vaccine under the name Covishield. SII hadsaid that it will have a stockpile of 100 million doses by the first week of January, as per previous reports.

India plans to inoculate 30 crore people in the first phase of vaccination.