Companies

All risks have paid off,says SII CEO Adar Poonawalla after India approval of Covid-19 vaccine

Hemani Sheth New Delhi | Updated on January 03, 2021 Published on January 03, 2021

Serum Institute of India CEO Adar Poonawalla

Serum Institute Chief Executive Adar Poonawalla on Sunday that all the risks that SII took for stockpiling the Covidshield vaccine for Covid-19 has worked after India approved the vaccine for emergency use.

“Happy new year, everyone! All the risks @SerumInstIndia took with stockpiling the vaccine, have finally paidoff. COVISHIELD, India's first COVID-19 vaccine is approved, safe, effective and ready to roll-out in the coming weeks,” Poonawalla said in a tweet.

The Indian drug regulator on Sunday approved the AstraZeneca-Oxford University Covid-19 vaccine along with theindigenous vaccine developed by Bharat Biotech developed together with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) labs.

More
Serum Institute to have 100 million doses of vaccine by early January

The final approval was given by the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) on the basis of the recommendationsgiven by the Subject Expert Committee (SEC) on Saturday.

SII produces and markets the approved AstraZeneca-Oxford University vaccine under the name Covishield. SII hadsaid that it will have a stockpile of 100 million doses by the first week of January, as per previous reports.

India plans to inoculate 30 crore people in the first phase of vaccination.

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on January 03, 2021
Covid-19
pharmaceutical
Indian Government
coronavirus
vaccines and immunisation
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.