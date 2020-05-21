Reagene Innovations teams up with Tech Mahindra, INDRAS to identify Covid treatment drugs

Apple’s inclusive tools can change lives
On Global Accessibility Awareness Day, we meet people for whom a mere feature can mean everything
Reagene Innovations, incubated at ASPIRE-BioNEST, University of Hyderabad (UoH) along with INDRAS Pvt Ltd, Hyderabad is collaborating with Tech Mahindra to identify FDA-approved drugs which can be redeployed as therapeutics for Covid-19.
The collaboration will use both artificial intelligence and rational computational approaches for identifying approved existing drugs, validated using biological and pharmacological methods.
The objective of their collaboration is to stop the entry of the virus into the lung airway epithelial cells. The choice of this strategy is important, because the high transmission rate of Covid-19 is attributed in part to tight attachment of the virus, that facilitates its entry into lung cells. Once the virus is stopped from entering the cells, it is rendered harmless.
Reagene Innovations, a biotech start-up co-founded by Uday Saxena and Subramanyam Vangala, will create a human vascular lung model to study Covid-19 using 3D bioprinting technique. This new technique is being used to create human organs and tissues.
Ratnakar Palakodeti, Vice-President of Life Sciences vertical of Tech Mahindra, said, “this collaboration will bring valuable findings in therapeutic interventions through a faster route than conventional drug discovery as well as add invaluable intellectual property”.
On Global Accessibility Awareness Day, we meet people for whom a mere feature can mean everything
As remote working gains traction, a quick pivot to work-from-home (WFH) solutions is offering new ...
“There is no protection, across the world, for money against market investments; misinformation or violation ...
TERI mulls utilising India’s waterbodies to set up platforms for renewable energy
Soon, the scheme’s coverage may be extended to all districts against the existing applicability in notified ...
Domestic, rather than export market could be key driver going forward
There have been some inflows and repayment of borrowings. But few funds still have sizeable liabilities
Slowdown in demand, delay in construction of new space will weigh heavy on the developer
The cash boxes are not jingling. And live performances have moved into the realm of wishful thinking. India’s ...
Classical musicians are stranded without their accompanists and live audiences — the alchemy they need to work ...
Lewis Carroll’s ‘Alice in Wonderland’ and Sukumar Ray’s ‘Haw-Jaw-Baw-Raw-Law’ see the world from a perspective ...
‘Cricket 2.0: Inside the T20 Revolution’, a new book by sports journalists Tim Wigmore and Freddie Wilde ...
Why we are baking bread and brewing KombuchaEating food and making food are some of the most reassuring things ...
From discovering neighbours right next door to slowing the pace of Tinder dating, the socialization process ...
Yeshoda and Rhea Karuturi’s Rose Bazaar delivers custom-packaged puja flowers
For every person who spruces up for a Zoom meeting is another who keeps the video off, liberated from the need ...
“There is no protection, across the world, for money against market investments; misinformation or violation ...
Whether it’s PMC, DHFL, CKP or Franklin Templeton, it’s a story of ordinary middle-class folk losing their ...
Covid-19 shut down schools and cancelled exams but learning didn’t stop for students of Kerala’s government ...
The lockdown has impacted the pace of procurement, driving prices below MSP in MP and Rajasthan, even as costs ...