Companies

Realty firm Gera Developments extends due dates for new bills, outstanding amounts

Our Bureau Pune | Updated on June 19, 2020 Published on June 19, 2020

Seeking to ease the liquidity problems of customers during this Covid-19 pandemic, leading realty firm Gera Developments announced that it will not charge any interest or impose a penalty for payments due between March 15 and July 1 if they are delayed.

The company has also set the due date for all the new bills raised, on the basis of the construction milestone achieved on July 1.

Moreover, it will allow customers to withdraw part of the amount that they have already paid directly to the company while booking the properties.

Gera Developments has launched a new initiative “GERA® Customer Covid Assistance” — to help its property buyers during this unprecedented crisis. Gera Developments Chairman Kumar Gera has written to all customers, explaining the initiative taken by the company to support them in managing their cash flows during this pandemic.

Moratorium offered

The company has offered a moratorium on all outstanding amounts that are due between March 15 and July 1.

According to Section 18 of the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act, 2016, a builder is permitted to charge interest for delays on the due amount by the allottee at the prescribed rate, which is 2 per cent above State Bank of India’s marginal cost of lending rate (MCLR).

“We are reading reports of pay cuts and job losses across all sectors in the economy. People are concerned that they may face liquidity and cash flow problems be it corporate entities or at an individual level. Therefore, we have come out with this initiative to support customers in this hour of need,” Managing Director Rohit Gera said in a press statement. He hoped that these measures would ease the burden on customers and give them time to manage their finances.

Published on June 19, 2020

A letter from the Editor

Dear Readers,

The coronavirus crisis has changed the world completely in the last few months. All of us have been locked into our homes, economic activity has come to a near standstill. Everyone has been impacted.

Including your favourite business and financial newspaper. Our printing and distribution chains have been severely disrupted across the country, leaving readers without access to newspapers. Newspaper delivery agents have also been unable to service their customers because of multiple restrictions.

In these difficult times, we, at BusinessLine have been working continuously every day so that you are informed about all the developments – whether on the pandemic, on policy responses, or the impact on the world of business and finance. Our team has been working round the clock to keep track of developments so that you – the reader – gets accurate information and actionable insights so that you can protect your jobs, businesses, finances and investments.

We are trying our best to ensure the newspaper reaches your hands every day. We have also ensured that even if your paper is not delivered, you can access BusinessLine in the e-paper format – just as it appears in print. Our website and apps too, are updated every minute, so that you can access the information you want anywhere, anytime.

But all this comes at a heavy cost. As you are aware, the lockdowns have wiped out almost all our entire revenue stream. Sustaining our quality journalism has become extremely challenging. That we have managed so far is thanks to your support. I thank all our subscribers – print and digital – for your support.

I appeal to all or readers to help us navigate these challenging times and help sustain one of the truly independent and credible voices in the world of Indian journalism. Doing so is easy. You can help us enormously simply by subscribing to our digital or e-paper editions. We offer several affordable subscription plans for our website, which includes Portfolio, our investment advisory section that offers rich investment advice from our highly qualified, in-house Research Bureau, the only such team in the Indian newspaper industry.

A little help from you can make a huge difference to the cause of quality journalism!

Support Quality Journalism
real estate
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Indian Hume Pipe bags ₹235 cr order from Uttar Pradesh govt