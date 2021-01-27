Companies

Realty major DLF to implement Ramco Systems’ ERP solutions

Our Bureau Chennai | Updated on January 27, 2021 Published on January 27, 2021

Ramco Systems will implement its ERP Software at DLF Limited, a leading real estate provider, to digitally transform DLF’s business operations end-to-end.

It will implement its ERP with real estate specific modules including finance, procurement, property development and sales, leasing & utility billing, asset management and project management.

In addition to automating and integrating all construction, marketing, sales and rental operations, the project aims to redesign processes using the latest digital technologies. The solution will provide DLF management with real time information and control from anywhere and anytime, right from mobile, says a release from Ramco Systems.

The transformation programme will aim at enhancing the customer journey with an end-to-end digital experience. Pro-active alerts on mobile and friendly chat bots would automate routine customer interactions. Every aspect of the operations of DLF are being reviewed and a new process using Digital technologies will be implemented. Beyond harmonising and standardising data on a unified platform, Ramco’s enterprise platform will focus on optimising business processes and operations thus improving productivity, the release said.

