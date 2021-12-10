Rebel Foods appoints Prakash Dutta as Global COO

Rebel Foods, that operates a network of cloud kitchens, has roped in former Amazon Vice-President of India Operations, Prakash Dutta as its Global COO in December 2021.

The company said that with his over 20 years experience in e-commerce and FMCG, Dutta will oversee its operations in 10 countries and focus on sustainable growth.

His appointment comes at a critical time where the company aims to be present across 100 Indian cities and 20 countries in the next few quarters.

He will work directly with country heads and operations teams while expanding to new geographies, the statement added.

Jaydeep Barman, Cofounder at Rebel Foods says, “As we are hitting a global scale, our thinking and ambition now have reached a grander proportion. Prakash with his decades of experience in building and scaling businesses 10x will bring the requisite know-how to help Rebel reach and operate at that scale”

Firm’s business

Rebel Foods operates over 450 kitchens globally across more than 60 cities in over 10 countries. The company has built multiple $20 million restaurant brands over the past few years such as Faasos, Behrouz Biryani and Ovenstory Pizza.

“The Indian food services industry is poised for rapid growth and Rebel Foods, being the frontrunner with its customer-first ideology, is well-positioned to leverage this opportunity. I am thrilled to be a part of the leadership who are on a mission to make Rebel Foods the world’s most customer-loved company,” added Dutta.

An alumnus of Birla Institute of Technology, he was formerly the Vice-President Customer Fulfilment Operations & Supply Chain for Amazon India. In his previous stint, he worked with ITC for nearly 15 years.