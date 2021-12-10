Rebel Foods appoints Prakash Dutta as Global COO

The Shah of Mahindra
Anish Shah, MD of Mahindra group, on his life and times and on enhancing empowerment and diversity in the ...
Rebel Foods, that operates a network of cloud kitchens, has roped in former Amazon Vice-President of India Operations, Prakash Dutta as its Global COO in December 2021.
The company said that with his over 20 years experience in e-commerce and FMCG, Dutta will oversee its operations in 10 countries and focus on sustainable growth.
His appointment comes at a critical time where the company aims to be present across 100 Indian cities and 20 countries in the next few quarters.
He will work directly with country heads and operations teams while expanding to new geographies, the statement added.
Jaydeep Barman, Cofounder at Rebel Foods says, “As we are hitting a global scale, our thinking and ambition now have reached a grander proportion. Prakash with his decades of experience in building and scaling businesses 10x will bring the requisite know-how to help Rebel reach and operate at that scale”
Rebel Foods operates over 450 kitchens globally across more than 60 cities in over 10 countries. The company has built multiple $20 million restaurant brands over the past few years such as Faasos, Behrouz Biryani and Ovenstory Pizza.
“The Indian food services industry is poised for rapid growth and Rebel Foods, being the frontrunner with its customer-first ideology, is well-positioned to leverage this opportunity. I am thrilled to be a part of the leadership who are on a mission to make Rebel Foods the world’s most customer-loved company,” added Dutta.
An alumnus of Birla Institute of Technology, he was formerly the Vice-President Customer Fulfilment Operations & Supply Chain for Amazon India. In his previous stint, he worked with ITC for nearly 15 years.
Anish Shah, MD of Mahindra group, on his life and times and on enhancing empowerment and diversity in the ...
How Electrosteel, Bhushan Steel, Essar Steel, Monnet Ispat & Energy, and Bhushan Power and Steel have been ...
Microsoft expands development centre in Noida
Mercedes-AMG’s A 45 S is a hot hatch on steroids. And, it doesn’t get harried even when its nose is slicing ...
SME stocks are seeing increased traffic right now. Here’s a reality check for investors wanting to hit the ...
The longer your debt MF holding period, the higher will be the real indexation benefit, and vice versa
Broader view for benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty 50 remains bearish with strong resistances ahead
Owning a fraction of a real estate must be approached with caution
Gautam Bhatia’s second novel The Horizon, a deeply satisfying sequel to his speculative fictional book The ...
Craig Whitlock’s book The Afghanistan Papers looks beyond the rhetoric to delve into all that went wrong
Entrepreneurship as well as advertising played an important part in India’s history and Ramya Ramamurthy's ...
‘Reset’ provides a good overview of the people and culture challenges that US organisations face
With a ‘country full of turns’ campaign, TVS Srichakra looks to enlarge its footprint as a national tyre brand ...
As ad consumption grows on mobiles, vertical video campaigns take off
Replete with parody and self-deprecating humour, anti-ads use reverse psychology to sell — and are hitting a ...
The hotel brandscape is enlarging. The French hospitality group Accor has just introduced Emblems Collection, ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...