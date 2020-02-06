Companies

Rebel Foods raises venture debt of Rs 35 crore from Alteria Capital

Alteria Capital, a leading venture debt provider with a corpus of Rs 962 crore, has provided Rs 35 crore as venture debt to Rebel Foods, taking the aggregate debt funding to the company to Rs 85 crore.

Rebel Foods owns and operates multiple restaurants brands, including Faasos, Oven Story, Behrouz Biriyani and Mandarin Oak. Founded by Jaydeep Barman and Kallol Bannerjee, Rebel Foods also has operations in South-east Asia and Europe. Globally, Rebel Foods runs 325 cloud kitchens. It recently raised equity funding of $125 million led by Coatue and Goldman Sachs. (EOM).

