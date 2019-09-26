Reckitt Benckiser looks to strengthen play in the pain relief segment

In line with its strategy to add premium offerings under its power brands in India, UK-based FMCG major Reckitt Benckiser (RB) is looking to strengthen its play in the pain relief OTC products category under brand Moov in the country.

Since the past few months , the company has been on an aggressive launch spree and has introduced premium offerings under key brands such as Vanish, Dettol and Harpic, beside bringing in its global brand Woolite to India.

“All our power brands are very strongly positioned in the market. Our focus since last year has been on introducing innovations that offer new benefits that are in line with the evolving consumer needs,” said Pankaj Duhan, Chief Marketing Officer, RB Health South Asia.

The company on Wednesday launched Moov Advance Gel, in a bid to grow its share in the pain relief OTC category.

He said that Moov Advance Gel offers a targeted solution to consumers who are looking for pain relief occurring due to sedentary and inactive lifestyle regimes.

“It is a premium product that offers a stronger and more efficacious formulation for acute pain relief. This will enable the brand to expand its consumer base as well as expand the usage to more life-stages,” he added.

Moov is estimated to be a Rs 550-600 crore brand in terms of retail sales value. The overall OTC pain relief category including creams, gels, balms as well as sprays is pegged at over Rs 4000 crore and growing in high single digits, as per industry estimates.

"Moov Advance Gel is a new platform. Based on consumer feedback, we could look at adding more products in the same format or launch new formats,” he added. The new variant is priced at Rs 149 for 30 gm tube with an introductory offer of an additional 10 gm free.

The company has also launched the #MakeyourMoov campaign in line with the government’s Fit India initiative to back the new launch.

Replying to a query on the ongoing consumption slowdown, Duhan said that its impact varied from category to category. “ This is cyclical in nature. We have a large portfolio and the impact varies depending on the categories. So in some categories we have witnessed doubling of growth rates compared to last year, while in other categories growth rate has halved compared to last year."