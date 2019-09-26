Reckitt Benckiser looks to strengthen play in the pain relief segment

Office buzz
Seasonal spurtIt’s not just sales that get a seasonal spurt during the festive season. The retail sector adds ...
In line with its strategy to add premium offerings under its power brands in India, UK-based FMCG major Reckitt Benckiser (RB) is looking to strengthen its play in the pain relief OTC products category under brand Moov in the country.
Since the past few months , the company has been on an aggressive launch spree and has introduced premium offerings under key brands such as Vanish, Dettol and Harpic, beside bringing in its global brand Woolite to India.
“All our power brands are very strongly positioned in the market. Our focus since last year has been on introducing innovations that offer new benefits that are in line with the evolving consumer needs,” said Pankaj Duhan, Chief Marketing Officer, RB Health South Asia.
The company on Wednesday launched Moov Advance Gel, in a bid to grow its share in the pain relief OTC category.
He said that Moov Advance Gel offers a targeted solution to consumers who are looking for pain relief occurring due to sedentary and inactive lifestyle regimes.
“It is a premium product that offers a stronger and more efficacious formulation for acute pain relief. This will enable the brand to expand its consumer base as well as expand the usage to more life-stages,” he added.
Moov is estimated to be a Rs 550-600 crore brand in terms of retail sales value. The overall OTC pain relief category including creams, gels, balms as well as sprays is pegged at over Rs 4000 crore and growing in high single digits, as per industry estimates.
"Moov Advance Gel is a new platform. Based on consumer feedback, we could look at adding more products in the same format or launch new formats,” he added. The new variant is priced at Rs 149 for 30 gm tube with an introductory offer of an additional 10 gm free.
The company has also launched the #MakeyourMoov campaign in line with the government’s Fit India initiative to back the new launch.
Replying to a query on the ongoing consumption slowdown, Duhan said that its impact varied from category to category. “ This is cyclical in nature. We have a large portfolio and the impact varies depending on the categories. So in some categories we have witnessed doubling of growth rates compared to last year, while in other categories growth rate has halved compared to last year."
Seasonal spurtIt’s not just sales that get a seasonal spurt during the festive season. The retail sector adds ...
At ‘Adobe for All’ you get a glimpse of the magic that happens when everyone speaks up
Are there ways to minimise the pain of people in PSU banks?
As peers, are we all equal or are there unseen dynamics at play?
Side-pockets in debt funds allow bad bonds to be separated from good ones
Apartments in multi-storeyed buildings may not be really cost-effective for owners
Conservative investors can consider buying these bonds from the secondary market
The key benchmark indices gained sharply last week, breaking important hurdles
On World Alzheimer’s Day, a look at how caregivers cope with the loss of memory in their loved ones
A number of recent films headlined by B-Town stars reveals an awareness of mental health issues such as ...
Towns and cities are vying for the coveted Geographical Indication or GI tag for a range of items. They hope ...
The winner of two Michelin stars, Anupam Banerjee’s itchy feet and creative hands have helped him script a ...
Some lessons from Bhaskar Bhat, who powered iconic brands
As global action against climate change mounts, more brands step up on eco-consciousness
Will the festival season bring some cheer to brands battling slowdown blues? Although Onam and Ganesh ...
The domestic MICE industry looks to grow its share to at least 2 per cent of the global pie
Climate change has unleashed havoc on the tea plantations in the Nilgiris. Frost, drought, pests — growers ...
Kodagu farmers remember the hillside crashing down on their plantations following heavy rains
James Jacob, Director, Rubber Research Institute of India, points out that natural rubber growing regions in ...
Undercutting by online aggregators has made business unviable, be it food delivery, hotel booking or cab ...