Reckitt Benckiser reports sharp rise in Harpic use in Indian households

Reckitt Bencksier said its hygiene and health product portfolio has increased its reach in various markets such as India following the pandemic. The company, which released its Q3 and nine-month earnings, said its toilet cleaner brand Harpic increased penetration in India with over 20 million additional households using the brand compared to last year.

On an earnings call on Tuesday, Laxman Narasimhan, Global Chief Executive Office, Reckitt Benckiser, said: “I think our business in India continues to perform very well. We are pleased with the progress the team is making and the strength of some of our brands in India and their ability to navigate what is a complex operational environment.”

India is the largest market for brand Harpic and the company has stepped up its focus on behavioural change campaigns in the country.

“In India, we have seen a continued increase in the penetration of Harpic following behaviour change campaigns, with over 20 million more households using the brand compared to last year,” the company said.

Broadbased performance

Stating that its overall “positive market share performance was broadbased”, particularly within the hygiene and health segment, the company said: “In sexual well-being, Durex gained share in both China and India, which are key emerging markets for the business.” In June, the company had said its Dettol soap had achieved market share leadership in terms of value in India for the first time.

While Reckitt Bencksier did not give specifics on India’s financials, it did say that in developing markets Q3 earnings grew 10.1 per cent on a like-for-like basis as a result of strong growth of brands such as Dettol and Lizol (sold as Lysol in certain markets). As cleaning and sanitation habits become ingrained in consumers, the company expects to see higher demand for its products to persist in the longer term across the globe.