Reckitt Benckiser reports sharp rise in Harpic use in Indian households

Apple Watch Series 6 review: More features on a feature-rich wearable
Wash your hands, check your oxygen level and workout with this iPhone health companion
Reckitt Bencksier said its hygiene and health product portfolio has increased its reach in various markets such as India following the pandemic. The company, which released its Q3 and nine-month earnings, said its toilet cleaner brand Harpic increased penetration in India with over 20 million additional households using the brand compared to last year.
On an earnings call on Tuesday, Laxman Narasimhan, Global Chief Executive Office, Reckitt Benckiser, said: “I think our business in India continues to perform very well. We are pleased with the progress the team is making and the strength of some of our brands in India and their ability to navigate what is a complex operational environment.”
Also read: Health and hygiene segment is witnessing increased consumer interest, says Emami Director
India is the largest market for brand Harpic and the company has stepped up its focus on behavioural change campaigns in the country.
“In India, we have seen a continued increase in the penetration of Harpic following behaviour change campaigns, with over 20 million more households using the brand compared to last year,” the company said.
Stating that its overall “positive market share performance was broadbased”, particularly within the hygiene and health segment, the company said: “In sexual well-being, Durex gained share in both China and India, which are key emerging markets for the business.” In June, the company had said its Dettol soap had achieved market share leadership in terms of value in India for the first time.
Also read: Handwashing is one of the best defences against Covid-19, other diseases, says WHO
While Reckitt Bencksier did not give specifics on India’s financials, it did say that in developing markets Q3 earnings grew 10.1 per cent on a like-for-like basis as a result of strong growth of brands such as Dettol and Lizol (sold as Lysol in certain markets). As cleaning and sanitation habits become ingrained in consumers, the company expects to see higher demand for its products to persist in the longer term across the globe.
Wash your hands, check your oxygen level and workout with this iPhone health companion
Panasonic’s Lumix DC-G9L is a powerful camera loaded with advanced features and futuristic functionality
A project in Himachal Pradesh aims to promote community involvement and sustainability at the grassroots level
How tribal women in Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Odisha are unlearning myths about food
Infosys seems to be the best bet, followed by TCS; HCL Technologies preferred to Wipro
Existing shareholders could face major equity dilution
Assessing the risks inherent to mutual fund investments is proving to be a tough challenge for investors.
I am a retired government servant with a monthly pension of ₹80,000. I have a daughter (15 years of age). I ...
The pandemic has blurred many a line — especially the one between work and home. It has also spurred ...
India did not have a fast bowler, cricket pundits once lamented. And then came a lad from Haryana
This week, it’s a quiz on fathers.In the name of the father1 Which specific species of bird is regarded as one ...
A mountaineer compiles memories of his journey to Mount Kailash in the form of a book. Here are glimpses from ...
The expression remains democratic but the tools are becoming programmatic
Assessing the party on differentiation, relevance, esteem and knowledge reveals useful insights
Why this quaint Belgian detective is such an enduring brand, even a 100 years later
A quick scan of new ad campaigns released recently seems to show a preponderance of cricket — either starring ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
The countrywide lockdown from March last week impacted both producers and processors badly. As demand from ...