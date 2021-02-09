Reconstruction of Wistron’s iPhone unit in Karnataka nears completion

Rise all: Need a strong AM system
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
Reconstruction of Taiwanese company Wistron’s iPhone manufacturing unit in Karnataka, which was hit by violence related to labour unrest in December 2020, is nearing completion, and efforts are on to re-start production next week, an official tracking the matter has said.
iPhone-maker Wistron to invest ₹1,265 cr to hike manufacturing capacity in Karnataka
“The company has started large-scale hiring after extensive background check by local police of the candidates and the plant’s capacity is likely to be back on track soon,” the government source said.
Apple places Wistron ‘on probation’, says no new business for supplier
Wistron, which is a contract manufacturer of iPhones for Apple, also issued a statement on Tuesday saying that the company was looking forward to restarting operations at its unit in Karnataka and welcoming back team members.
On December 12, several thousand workers of the iPhone manufacturing unit of Wistron Corportation, located at Narasapura Industrial Area of Kolar district, vandalised the company’s office alleging that they were not getting their salaries. The company later admitted to certain lapses in payment to workers and removed some executives handling India operations.
The official said that since demand for iPhones globally was surging, attempts were being made both by the company and the establishment to ensure that India participates in this global demand pull.
“It is being hoped that the company will be able to scale up to full capacity in four weeks post-restart,” the official said.
Wistron had, last year, received approval to invest around ₹2,000 crore initially from the Karnataka government to raise mobile phone and Internet of things (IoT) devices production capacity to 75 lakh annually.
