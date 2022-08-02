Redcliffe Labs opens their first pathology lab in Gujarat

Redcliffe Labs, a unit of US-based Redcliffe Lifetech Inc has announced opening of a new state-of-the art pathology lab in Ahmedabad - making it the company’s first lab in Gujarat.

The Company currently has over 30 labs, and over 700 collection centers across 120 cities across the country. They have planned to launch over 500 labs and 40,000 collection centres in over 2,000 cities and towns by the end of the year fiscal 2027.

After launching the Ahmedabad unit, the company has laid down plans to open 23 labs & over 550 collection centres in the State by 2025, thereby creating over 1,500 jobs in Gujarat, a statement said.

The lab provides all diagnostic test reports within a turnaround time of 24 hours from receiving the sample. The tests can be booked with their mobile app as well as through walk-ins.

Specialised diagnostics tests

The Ahmedabad facility is equipped to process over 500 tests in-house. Customers can get tested for both routine and specialised ones, ranging from Biochemistry, Haematology, Immunoassay, Serology, and Clinical Chemistry, among others.

Dheeraj Jain, Founder, Redcliffe Labs, said, “Access to high-quality diagnostic services at an affordable price is a basic need that every city should have, and Redcliffe Labs intends to up the ante by becoming India’s first national diagnostic platform, delivering 3500+ tests menus, research-backed genetics, grassroot camps, home collection, and hospital lab management to patients across the country.”