RED.Health, a medical emergency response platform, has expanded its offerings with the launch air ambulance services, which will enable them to provide medical emergency services to more than 550 cities in the country via air.

Through its air ambulance service, the company aims to integrate the fragmented market of air ambulance into one platform to streamline cost variations and enable a committed team that can evacuate a patient safely through clinical expertise.

Currently, it has a fleet of eight specialised aircraft that can evacuate patients from across the country. In addition to that, they have more than 25 aircraft parked at airports all across India and more than 10 aircraft parked in different parts of the world, to cater to overseas air evacuation.

The company claims to be active in air evacuations from cities like Raipur, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Delhi-NCR; and parts of Middle Eastern countries like Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Muscat, and Doha.

“ Taking a step forward, we are now equipped to save more and more lives in parts of the country where specialised or robust medical facilities are unavailable. Our air ambulance service can assist patients who need to be transferred a long distance in an emergency to a specialised medical facility,” said Prabhdeep Singh, Founder & CEO, RED.Health.

The Hyderabad-based start-up has so far partnered with more than 100 hospitals and over 70 enterprises and is looking to expand to more than 600 cities and towns in India by the end of this year.

