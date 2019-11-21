Refcold showcases innovations in refrigeration, cold storage at Hitex Expo

Can Jaishankar rev up the diplomatic corps?
Refcold India showcased the latest innovations in refrigeration and cold storage at the Hitex Expo, the three-day exposition in Cold Chain, Industrial Refrigeration and Reefer Transportation.
Telangana Commissioner of Horticulture Venkataram Reddy inaugurated the event and experts from the refrigeration, cold storage and logistics segments were present.
On day one, the event attracted visitors from diverse fields and served as a platform for innovation in products and services, training and education, and business networking for the food industry. Over 15,000 innovators from retail, food service, processing, production, distribution, logistics and transportation representing frozen, refrigerated, ambient and fresh operations are expected to attend the convention.
According to G Anand Kumar, Chairman, Refcold India, the event will provide an opportunity for business-to-business networking, serving the perishables industry with opportunities to connect with key buyers that produce, handle, store, transport or are involved in the distribution of perishable products.
Telangana Government has identified logistics sector as one of the focus sectors. The government is aware that improvement in this sector will provide multi-fold benefit to the economy of the state. In this regard, numerous initiatives have been planned such as developing Multi Modal Logistics Park, creation of Integrated Logistics Park around Hyderabad to ease cargo movement, formulation of draft logistics policy etc., to create a robust logistics ecosystem.
Development of cold chain infrastructure is the need of the hour to ensure that fresh produce is preserved and able to reach the consumers and that farmers can get their value as well as reduce spoilage resulting in additional income. The Indian Cold Chain and Refrigeration Market in India is expected to reach $658.59 billion by 2022.
