Tile manufacturer Regency Ceramics has launched a new brand identity, which includes a redesigned logo inspired by trowel marks on tile adhesive, symbolising craftsmanship.

The logo utilises Pantone’s 2023 Color of the Year, Viva Magenta, representing strength and a fresh start.

“The new brand architecture is a representation of our commitment to corporate excellence, setting the stage for enhanced trust and recognition among our stakeholders. All customer touchpoints shall be ready with the new brand Identity in time for the launch of Regency’s new range of products,” Satyendra Prasad Narala, Managing Director of Regency Ceramics, said in a statement on Thursday.

“Regency’s brand philosophy centres around nature, art, and global design trends,” the company said.

“Our product portfolio includes a wide range of tiles for various applications. With its renewed brand identity, we would like to strengthen its position in the market while promoting sustainable and design-conscious choices,” it said.

Also read: Tile maker Regency Ceramics to open 25 experience centers