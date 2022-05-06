Relevel by Unacademy eyes partnerships with global companies  

Hiring test platform, Relevel by Unacademy is looking to onboard companies from global markets as the company records growth in demand.

Relevel offers a specialised test which allows companies to directly hire the qualifying candidates. Candidates who qualify the cutoff score of 500, get a customised Relevel profile and assistance in landing direct opportunities with its partner companies. It has over 200 such partners including CRED, MoEngage, Practically, oneCode, Cultfit, MyGlamm, and HT Media.

“We are currently clocking about $2 million (around ₹15 crore) in revenue per month. The plan is to achieve the annual revenue run rate of ₹100 crore and make it as big as Unacademy by the end of the year,” Shashank Murali, Co-Founder, and CEO, Relevel by Unacademy, told BusinessLine.

Till mid April, Relevel said it has delivered more than 20 crores worth of jobs and over 2.5 lakh applicants are said to register for Relevel Test on the platform every month. Its test categories include a total of 13 tech and non-tech tests.

The technical profiles include Backend Developer, Frontend Developer, Full Stack Developer, Blockchain Developer, Software Testing professional, Data Analyst, Android Developer; while the non-technical profiles include Business Development Associate, Associate Product Manager, HR Generalist, and Operations Associate.

Job seekers’ profile

“Given that the platform is fully online, users register from across the length and breadth of the country. 80 per cent of the users who have received job offers are freshers, while the remaining 20 per cent are experienced working professionals who have received a 94 per cent salary increase on an average. We have observed a higher interest from job seekers in the age bracket of 18 to 35 years taking the Relevel Test,” Murali added.

Relevel users typically hail from tier-II and tier-III cities such as Dausa (Rajasthan), Hazaribagh (Jharkhand), Anantnag (J&K), Rewa (Madhya Pradesh), and Serampore (West Bengal), Karimnagar (Telangana), Ranchi (Jharkhand), Hyderabad (Telangana), Lucknow (UP) Pune (Maharashtra), Dehradun (Uttrakhand), Kolkata (West Bengal), and Solapur (Maharashtra), among others.