Reliance acquires majority equity stake in skyTran Inc

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on February 28, 2021 Published on February 28, 2021

Reliance has increased its stake to 54.46 per cent iin skyTran, which has developed passive magnetic levitation and propulsion technology for personal transportation systems

Reliance Strategic Business Ventures Ltd (RSBVL), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), has acquired an additional stake in its investee company skyTran Inc for $26.76 million, increasing its stake to 54.46 per cent.

skyTran is a technology company incorporated under the laws of Delaware, US, in 2011.

skyTran has developed breakthrough passive magnetic levitation and propulsion technology for implementing personal transportation systems aimed at solving the problem of traffic congestion globally. The technology has been developed to create Smart Mobility Solutions.

“Our acquiring majority stake in skyTran reflects our commitment to invest in building futuristic technologies that would transform the world. We are excited by skyTran’s potential to achieve an order of magnitude impact on highspeed intra and inter-city connectivity and its ability to provide a high speed, highly efficient and economical ‘Transportation-As-A-Service’ platform for India and the rest of the world. We firmly believe that non-polluting high-speed personal rapid transportation system will help facilitate environmental sustainability through efficient use of alternative energy and make an impactful reduction in air and noise pollution,” RIL Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani said.

The proposed skyTran transportation systems would consist of computer-controlled passenger pods running on its patented Passive Magnetic Levitation technology and would use edge IT, telecom, loT and Advanced Materials technologies to transport passengers in a fast, safe, green and economical manner.

It is also supported by notable global venture capital investors such as Innovation Endeavors.

Covington & Burling LLP and Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer US LLP were the legal and IP counsel to RIL.

 

Published on February 28, 2021
merger, acquisition and takeover
Reliance Industries Ltd
