Reliance Brands forms JV with Rahul Mishra

Reliance Brands Ltd has partnered with designer Rahul Mishra to create and own a new brand encompassing Mishra’s ready-to-wear business through a joint venture. Reliance will own 60 per cent in the venture.

Mishra was the first Indian designer to showcase at Paris Haute Couture week. The brand also made its debut at India Couture week in 2015. His couture label with two flagship stores in India and a thriving national and international distribution channel.

“Rahul Mishra’s flawless contemporary design sense and stunningly intricate pieces have spotlighted Indian expertise in crafts globally. Accompanied with his expertise in leveraging international fashion forums to accelerate brand building and creating a global customer base, it’s the perfect secret sauce to co-create a global brand. It’s a strategic part of our ongoing commitment to nurture Indian art and culture.” said Isha Ambani, Director, Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd. (holding company of all retail companies in Reliance Industries Limited group).

The intent is to have a worldwide footprint with dedicated flagship stores at fashion capitals worldwide in the next five years, said a press statement.

“We are excited to have the wonderful opportunity via this JV to partner with the market leader Reliance Brands that brings with it strong know-how in the management of the luxury and retail landscape. The care they take to nurture the growth of some of the world’s best luxury brands, their understanding of every aspect of the business process resonates with our vision for growing the vistas for Rahul Mishra Design House,” said Mishra who will lead the creative direction of the new brand as Creative Director.

Reliance has done similar deals with Ritu Kumar and Manish Malhotra. Riva retail player Aditya Birla Fashion has also done deals with other leading designers, including Sabyasachi and Tarun Tahiliani.