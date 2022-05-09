Reliance Brands partners with Italian luxury lifestyle Tod’s S.p.A

Reliance Brands Ltd has partnered with Italian luxury lifestyle Tod’s S.p.A. With this long-term franchise agreement, RBL has become the official retailer of the brand across all categories including footwear, handbags and accessories in the Indian market.

Tod’s has been operational in India since 2008 with mono brand stores in DLF Emporio, New Delhi and Palladium, Mumbai and multi-brand e-commerce platform Ajio Luxe. The management of existing channels will be taken over by Reliance Brands Limited and the focus will be on enhancing the brand’s potential in the market and strengthening its digital presence.

Luxury brands

“Reconciling excellent craftsmanship with a hunger to innovate for the new consumers, Tod’s has crafted a unique space for itself at the global luxury front. A name that conjures images of luxe leathers and soigné materials, we are thrilled to partner with the brand to uphold its core values of exceptional quality, craftsmanship and effortless elegance in the Indian market.” said Darshan Mehta, MD of Reliance Brands Limited.

“We are very pleased to partner with the country’s leading luxury retailer as we believe that our common passion for quality and a modern and sophisticated lifestyle will allow us fully to express the potential of this important partnership.” said Carlo Alberto Beretta, Tod’s General Brand Manager.

RBL is a subsidiary of Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd and began operations in 2007 with a mandate to launch and build global brands in luxury to premium segments across fashion and lifestyle. In the past five years, RBL has also invested in building and operating homegrown Indian designer brands.

Its current portfolio of brand partnerships comprises Armani Exchange, Bally, Bottega Veneta, Brooks Brothers, Burberry, Canali, Coach, Diesel, Dune, EA7, Emporio Armani, Ermenegildo Zegna, G-Star Raw, Gas, Giorgio Armani, Hamleys, Hugo Boss, Hunkemoller, Iconix, Jimmy Choo, Kate Spade New York, Manish Malhotra, Michael Kors, Mothercare, Muji, Paul & Shark, Paul Smith, Pottery Barn, Pottery Barn Kids, Raghavendra Rathore, Replay, Salvatore Ferragamo, Satya Paul, Steve Madden, Superdry, Scotch & Soda, Tiffany & Co., Tory Burch, Tumi, Versace, Villeroy & Boch and West Elm. RBL today operates 1,937 doors split into 732 stores and 1,205 shop-in-shops in India.