Reliance Capital: EoI invited for key assets

Pedagogy despite the pandemic
How children without access to online education in Jharkhand and Bihar villages get their lessons
Reliance Capital’s Committee of Debenture Holders and the Debenture Trustee Vistra ITCL India Ltd has invited expression of interest for key assets of the Anil Ambani-backed finance entity, including the entire stake in Reliance General Insurance Company Ltd, Reliance Securities Ltd and 51 per cent stake in Reliance Nippon Life Insurance Company Ltd. The EoI was floated on Saturday and potential bidders have time till December 1 to submit an offer.
SBI Capital Markets Ltd and JM Financial Services Ltd are managing the bidding process. Reliance Capital’s secured debt is about ₹15,000 crore and the debenture holders represent 93 per cent of the total debt of the company.
According to sources, bidders can submit EoI for all or part of RCap’s stake in key subsidiaries, including 100 per cent stake in Reliance General Insurance, which has investment book of ₹12,315 crore as on September 30, 2020. Its gross direct premium income was at ₹4,501 crore during the first six months of FY21. On sale is also the 51 per cent stake in Reliance Nippon Life Insurance, which has AUM of ₹21,912 crore. Other assets on sale are 100 per stake in Reliance Securities, a broking and distribution company; 100 per cent stake in Reliance Financial, an NBFC engaged in the business of financing, money lending, capital market-linked financing activities; 49 per cent stake in Reliance Asset Reconstruction, which manages portfolio of ₹1,996 crore; 20 per cent stake in Indian Commodity Exchange; 100 per cent stake in Reliance Health Insurance.
RCap’s investments in Naffa Innovations Pvt Ltd, Paytm E-Commerce Pvt Ltd are also on offer.
According to analysts, the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has an exposure of ₹2,500 crore to Reliance Capital, while Life Insurance Corporation of India has an exposure of ₹4,700 crore to RCap and its subsidiary Reliance Home Finance.
How children without access to online education in Jharkhand and Bihar villages get their lessons
Covid-19 has disrupted training and job placement for rural youth
A new shape, louder sound, and all the Alexa conversation you want
SSC North America is a boutique supercar maker based out of Richland, Washington state in the US. Making ...
Trump is undoubtedly a cheerleader of the US stock market, but Biden promises stability and a coherent plan to ...
The Sensex and the Nifty 50 have been on a corrective phase over the past three weeks
The healthy pick-up seen in the recent September quarter should continue
If you stay invested till maturity, you lock-in to a 5.10-5.20% yield without interest-rate risk
Fear dons new faces as a virus spooks the world. A Halloween special
A change of guard at the White House may calm fears in capitals and drawing rooms, but will not alter the ...
It’s the 90th birthday of Michael Collins, the third astronaut on the Apollo XI Mission, who stayed in the ...
Let loose those piercing, blood-curdling shrieks of laughter
The Fairtrade stamp on its clothing range will appeal to consumers who shop their values
In a bid to break the language barrier for micro small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) as well as shops and ...
‘Federated-commerce’ will grow faster than e-commerce post Covid, feels ShopX’s Amit Sharma
The expression remains democratic but the tools are becoming programmatic
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
The countrywide lockdown from March last week impacted both producers and processors badly. As demand from ...