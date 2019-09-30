Reliance Capital to exit lending business, says Anil Ambani in AGM

Reliance Capital Chairman Anil Ambani on Monday said the company will no longer be in the lending business and its subsidiaries Reliance General Insurance and Reliance Nippon Life Insurance will be the creators of long term shareholder value.

Read more: Reliance Cap concludes 21.54% stake sale in RNAM for Rs 3,030 cr

While Reliance General Insurance has a valuation of about ₹8,000 crore, Reliance Capital's 51% stake in the life insurance firm has a valuation of about ₹7,000 crore.

Elaborating on the transformation and future plans for the troubled company, Ambai at the AGM said that he expects the resolution plans for Reliance Home Finance and Reliance Commercial Finance to be completed by December this year. "This will bring lower the Reliance Capital debt by about Rs 25,000 crore," he said.

Ambani also said the company has suffered over the last six months as collateral damage due to crisis in the financial services industry, irrational action of rating agencies and auditors and slowdown in the economy. This was further exacerbated by "reckless selling".

Ambani said the Reliance Group has repaid over ₹35,000 crore in the past four months and will repay another ₹ 15,000 crore by March 2020. In all, by monetising of assets and cash flow, the group will have repaid ₹50,000 crore in all.

Related news: Repaid ₹875 crore in the last two months, only ₹75 crore CP outstanding : Reliance Capital

Ambani termed it as the largest repayment by any single corporate loan inspite of zero funding by any bank or NBFC.

Earlier in the day, Reliance Capital said it has made interest and principal repayments of ₹72.65 crore on Friday, September 27 and Monday, September 30 on a range of instruments including non-convertible debentures, term loans and inter corporate deposits. "The Company is current on all its repayment obligations," a spokesperson said.

The stocks of Reliance Capital were trading 6.79 per cent lower at ₹26.10 at 11 am.