Reliance Consumer Products, the fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) arm of Reliance Industries, is aiming to achieve a revenue target of ₹9,000 to 10,000 crore within the next two years, according to sources familiar with the company’s strategy. This ambitious goal underscores a rapid growth trajectory that took established players in the sector decades to reach.

Marico took over three decades to approach the ₹10,000 crore milestone, while market leader Hindustan Unilever surpassed this figure in 1999, long after its establishment in India. Reliance, however, seeks to fast forward its growth in the FMCG arena through a clever mix of strategic acquisitions, deeper penetration into rural markets, and an aggressive sales strategy leveraging kirana stores, its grocery retail outlets, and the JioMart online platform. Mukesh Ambani’s playbook remains consistent, focusing on discounted pricing, an omnichannel presence, and inorganic growth via partnerships and acquisitions.

According to reports Reliance Consumer has already achieved sales of ₹3000 crore. There was no response from a RIL spokesperson on clarification on its plans.

Currently, Reliance’s FMCG products are available at approximately 10 lakh outlets in general trade, with plans to double that figure within a year and reach 1 crore over the next five years. The company is concentrating on key growth markets such as Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Maharashtra. In the first quarter of FY25, its consumer brands reported an impressive 150% growth through general trade.

JioMart digital has partnered with over 40 lakh kirana stores.

Additionally, Reliance aims to consolidate its parent Reliance Retail’s consumer brands under the Reliance Consumer umbrella, which is expected to bolster revenue.

The company’s ‘Independence’ brand, launched in 2023, comprises a variety of staples and daily convenience items, including flour, edible oil, rice, and sugar, alongside personal care products like soaps and detergents. Many of these products are priced lower than their competitors. Several pilot projects in biscuits, snacks, and home care items are also in the pipeline for rollout in the coming months.

In the food sector, the portfolio features Campa and Sosyo Hajoori beverages, confectionery from Lotus Chocolates, candy brand Toffeeman and various snack brands and Alan’s Bugles, as well as Sri Lanka’s Maliban biscuits.

Since entering the FMCG space in 2022, Reliance has been strategically laying the groundwork by launching proprietary products, forming alliances with both global and local brands, and utilising its general trade networks alongside an online presence to enhance product visibility and sales.

Reliance Retail has close to 19,000 stores across its various formats, which saw a billion footfalls last year.