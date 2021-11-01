Reliance Digital announces Diwali offers

Reliance Digital, India’s largest electronics retailer, has announced a slew of offers across its retail stores, My Jio stores and website this Diwali. The campaign will remain active until November 7.

The brand is offering a 10 per cent discount on credit card, debit card and EMI purchases through Axis Bank, Citibank, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank.

Discounts, extended warranties and cashback offers are also available on products from across its catalogue including TVs, refrigerators, washing machines, wearables, laptops, accessories, mobile phones, smartphones and home appliances.

Reliance Digital offers EMI and easy financing, and provides the options of Insta Delivery — delivery in less than 3 hours — and store pick-up for customers.

The retailer also provides after-sales service for all its products.