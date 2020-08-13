Reliance Digital extends ‘Digital India Sale’ till August 16

Reliance Digital’s ‘Digital India Sale’ will now be extended till August 16, the company announced on Wednesday.

The brand will introduce new offers every day until August 16. Offers will be available across categories including televisions, home appliances, mobile phones, laptops and accessories, it said.

The company will provide a range of offers on its products to customers, including an assured 15 per cent cashback inclusive of 10 per cent Instant Discount on ICICI bank cards and 5 per cent cashback from Reliance Digital. The offer is subject to terms and conditions.

The Intel 10th Gen i5 laptops will be available at a starting price of ₹60,999. HP Envy 13-inch convertible with 512SSD will be listed at ₹74,999 while the Intel Core i3 with lifetime MS Office will be available at a starting price of ₹35,299. The AMD R5 Thin and Light starts at ₹45,799.

Customers will get 18 months warranty on select smartphone models. They can also pre-book the new Samsung Note 20/Note 20 Ultra and avail Samsung Shop benefit of up to ₹10,000. They can also avail HDFC cashback of up to ₹9,000 on the phone.

The brand will also provide new offers on the OnePlus Nord available at Reliance Digital and My Jio stores.

Customers can also avail themselves of offers on home appliances.

Customers can purchase the Samsung 43-inch UHD TVs at ₹35,990 with 2-years warranty. Samsung 55-inch QLED with Quantum Dot Display Technology will be available at a starting price of ₹84,990 with 2-years warranty.

The brand will also offer discounts of up to 50 per cent on select fitness brands and smartwatches.

The sale will be valid across Reliance Digital and My Jio stores in the country and on Reliance Digital’s website.