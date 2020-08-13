Reliance Digital extends ‘Digital India Sale’ till August 16

Office buzz
Back to the workplaceTo meet the needs of the evolving new workplace, tech company Zoho has launched ...
Reliance Digital’s ‘Digital India Sale’ will now be extended till August 16, the company announced on Wednesday.
The brand will introduce new offers every day until August 16. Offers will be available across categories including televisions, home appliances, mobile phones, laptops and accessories, it said.
The company will provide a range of offers on its products to customers, including an assured 15 per cent cashback inclusive of 10 per cent Instant Discount on ICICI bank cards and 5 per cent cashback from Reliance Digital. The offer is subject to terms and conditions.
The Intel 10th Gen i5 laptops will be available at a starting price of ₹60,999. HP Envy 13-inch convertible with 512SSD will be listed at ₹74,999 while the Intel Core i3 with lifetime MS Office will be available at a starting price of ₹35,299. The AMD R5 Thin and Light starts at ₹45,799.
Customers will get 18 months warranty on select smartphone models. They can also pre-book the new Samsung Note 20/Note 20 Ultra and avail Samsung Shop benefit of up to ₹10,000. They can also avail HDFC cashback of up to ₹9,000 on the phone.
The brand will also provide new offers on the OnePlus Nord available at Reliance Digital and My Jio stores.
Customers can also avail themselves of offers on home appliances.
Customers can purchase the Samsung 43-inch UHD TVs at ₹35,990 with 2-years warranty. Samsung 55-inch QLED with Quantum Dot Display Technology will be available at a starting price of ₹84,990 with 2-years warranty.
The brand will also offer discounts of up to 50 per cent on select fitness brands and smartwatches.
The sale will be valid across Reliance Digital and My Jio stores in the country and on Reliance Digital’s website.
Back to the workplaceTo meet the needs of the evolving new workplace, tech company Zoho has launched ...
Audits will now take an integrated view of sectors, policies and schemes
Last week, two CEO announcements brought cheer to the stock markets. At home, Sashidhar Jagdishan’s succession ...
Funding could be the key to better urban waste management
Relatively lower credit ratings despite State government guarantee make the product suitable only for those ...
The stock of Phillips Carbon Black jumped almost 8 per cent accompanied by above-average volume breaching a ...
₹1063 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1048103010801094 Initiate fresh long positions with a stiff stop-loss if ...
After muted returns over 3 and 5 years, the fund has made a comeback over the last year
Hopes soared along with the domestic flights that took off on May 25 after being grounded by the Covid-19 ...
The memory of a common cold in some blood cells may help protect the body from Covid-19, researchers hold
A series of recent orders has dented public perception of the judiciary as custodian of rights
Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui and first-time director Honey Trehan on their new Netflix thriller that’s left ...
Pune-based Wiggles is in the unique space of preventive healthcare
FMCG companies have innovated with products, pricing and supply chain to stay relevant
If there was one industry that was written off when the Covid-19 crisis began, it was the events industry.
Ask any marketer for her list of challenges today, and one point inevitably comes up — how do I drive growth ...
FPOs have emerged as an antidote to the ills of the cooperative sector in Maharashtra. Will they live up to ...
The coronavirus pandemic is likely to have a transformative impact on the rural economy. Anil Ghanwat, ...
Covid-19 has hit book publishing in unimaginable ways, forcing publishers, writers and readers to alter their ...
Covid-19 has dealt a cruel blow to over two lakh seafarers and their families, by disrupting shipping ...