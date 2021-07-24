Reliance Digital to launch electronics sale on July 26

Reliance Digital, a leading electronics retailer in the country, will launch what it calls “India’s Biggest Electronics Sale – the Digital India Sale” on July 26.

The sale will be live at all Reliance Digital, My Jio Stores and also on www.reliancedigital.in.

Customers can avail themselves of attractive deals on the widest range of electronic items and an assured 10 per cent cashback offers on SBI Credit Cards on a minimum transaction of ₹10,000 from July 22 to August 5. Special offers are available across a wide range of electronic categories, according to a statement.

In smartphones, in addition to discounts, attractive cashbacks, accidental damage & liquid damage coverage on purchase of select phones till July 31, the much-awaited Oneplus Nord2 smartphone will be available for sale after its launch on July 28. Some of the most sought-after wearables will be available at attractive prices.

In the laptop category, customers could get benefits worth up to ₹14,990. There will be a range of offers on other electronic items such as smart TVs, Direct-cool refrigerators, top-load washing machines as well.