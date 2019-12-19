Reliance Home Finance seeks permission to repay nearly 20,000 bondholders

Realme Buds Air review: These Apple rip-offs sound good for the price
There’s no other way to say it. Realme has gone and ripped off the design of Apple’s Airpods. If you’ve seen ...
Reliance Home Finance has sought permission from lenders to repay its retail bondholders. It has to repay Rs 91.78 crore to retail investors on or before the due dates of January 3 and January 15.
The amount, which includes both principal and interest, is due to 19,964 retail bondholders.
Reliance Home Finance is unable to pay because of a restraint placed by the lenders, as it is undergoing is a bank-led resolution process.
“The company is unable to proceed with such payment owing to the complete restraint placed by the banks on securitising assets and distribution of funds to pay off any lenders," RHF Chief Executive Ravindra Sudhalkar said in a letter to the Bank of Baroda, the lead bank.
The company also said that it has good quality assets of Rs 3,500 crore, and it has adequate liquidity to pay the investors. "In the interest of retail investors, the company once again seeks urgent approval to distribute the funds only to retail investors," it stressed.
The shares of Reliance Home Finance fell by nearly 5 per cent on Thursday on the BSE.
There’s no other way to say it. Realme has gone and ripped off the design of Apple’s Airpods. If you’ve seen ...
Detailed, honest audio output along with a wide frequency spectrum that can impress even demanding audio ...
Women need to develop skills concurrent with their stage of career, says the Founder-President of Avtar
It has been a roller-coaster year when it comes to jobs, talent and skills.A depressed economy in 2019 has ...
Regulatory impasse, liquidity crisis and tepid sales make the going tough
Peers with better fundamentals trading at discounted valuations make offer unattractive
The policy offers comprehensive critical illness cover at an affordable price
The life insurance sector is in a sweet spot. Top private life insurers, with diversified product portfolios, ...
Chemistry and music sparred for supremacy in S Sowmya’s life, before the PhD scholar finally threw in her lot ...
The Scottish author says the iconic Indian writer was the inspiration for his bestselling series The No. 1 ...
On December 14, 2006, journalist Muntadhar al-Zaidi threw his shoe at US President George W Bush in Iraq. A ...
ASMR videos help people wind down — or rev up
Reflections on ten big consumer trends that dominated the past decade
There is a shift in the way Marriott is looking at delivering luxurious experiences to its guests
Kerala wants to be India’s creative hub where designers ideate, imagine and innovate for tomorrow
How Fujifilm has used its imaging strength to re-invent itself
Recent incentive schemes such as KUSUM are not that popular. Meanwhile, policy flip-flops have hurt investor ...
The Indian renewable energy industry is in a situation of concern but there is no cause for despondency
The YS Jaganmohan Reddy Government’s decision to review power purchase agreements (PPAs) of some of the ...
With land and State resources in short supply, only higher education can challenge social hierarchies, says ...