Reliance Industries appoints former Indian Oil CMD as Group President

Nokia 5.3: With love from Finland
Clean updated software and right build rub shoulders with underpowered specs and dated elements on this made ...
Reliance Industries has hired former Indian Oil Corporation Chairman and Managing Director Sanjiv Singh as Group President and Member of the oils-to-chemicals business leadership team.
Singh superannuated from Indian Oil Corporation on June 30.
“Sanjiv will lead and drive the Group Manufacturing Services (GMS) organisation which is the backbone of our Oils to Chemicals (O2C) business,” Hital Meswani, Executive Director, Reliance Industries, said in an internal note to welcome Singh.
“As a member of the O2C leadership, we look forward to his contribution in driving manufacturing excellence and transition towards making Reliance O2C a global leader in energy and materials,” Meswani wrote in the internal memo.
Singh will work closely with Meswani and the O2C leadership team to assume responsibility for GMS areas in a phased manner over the next 3-4 months.
Singh’s engagement with Reliance will not flout government rules on top oil PSU officials joining the private sector after superannuation.
There is a cooling off period of six months before director-level officials of a PSU oil company can join a private company with which the PSU has a business relationship. Reliance and Indian Oil are not involved in any joint venture business.
Reliance is spinning off its O2C business into a separate unit.
As per the Scheme of Arrangement approved by the company’s board, Reliance will transfer the O2C business of the company to Reliance O2C Ltd as a going concern on slump sale basis for a lump-sum consideration equal to the income tax net worth of the O2C undertaking as on the appointed date of the Scheme.
“We will approach the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) with our proposal to spin off our O2C business into a separate subsidiary. We expect to complete this process by early 2021, Chairman Mukesh Ambani had told shareholders at the company’s annual general meeting on July 15.
Clean updated software and right build rub shoulders with underpowered specs and dated elements on this made ...
The Maruvan project strives to rejuvenate an arid stretch of the Marwar region in Rajasthan
This may soon become a reality, going by recent far-reaching developments. M Ramesh reports
The devastating landslide in Kerala’s Munnar region signals the dire need for ramping up disaster alert ...
As a safety measure, many banks are now offering services, including ATMs, for select customers, at their ...
During the sharp market fall in March, it lost far less than its benchmark and category
What have been the social and industry implications of the pandemic? Here’s a look
During uncertain times such as now, being credit-confident (being confident of obtaining a loan with fewer ...
Covid-19 is likely to see a vaccine produced in record time. Russia says it has already produced one, but ...
‘The Sixth River’ weaves together the history of a deeply personal loss and a collective tragedy
On this day in 1851, the first America’s Cup was won by the yacht, America. This quiz is all about famous ...
A neighbourhood war between two non-human species provides a lens to our customised understanding of fellow ...
A win-win proposition as it locks in customers for retailers while buyers get to save more
Cocooned indoors during the pandemic, consumers are lavishing attention on their homes
Age no barTo time with world senior citizen day, which falls on August 21, Columbia Pacific communities has ...
Pune-based Wiggles is in the unique space of preventive healthcare
The devastating landslide in Kerala’s Munnar region signals the dire need for ramping up disaster alert ...
FPOs have emerged as an antidote to the ills of the cooperative sector in Maharashtra. Will they live up to ...
The coronavirus pandemic is likely to have a transformative impact on the rural economy. Anil Ghanwat, ...
Covid-19 has hit book publishing in unimaginable ways, forcing publishers, writers and readers to alter their ...