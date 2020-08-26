Reliance Industries appoints former Indian Oil CMD as Group President

Reliance Industries has hired former Indian Oil Corporation Chairman and Managing Director Sanjiv Singh as Group President and Member of the oils-to-chemicals business leadership team.

Singh superannuated from Indian Oil Corporation on June 30.

“Sanjiv will lead and drive the Group Manufacturing Services (GMS) organisation which is the backbone of our Oils to Chemicals (O2C) business,” Hital Meswani, Executive Director, Reliance Industries, said in an internal note to welcome Singh.

“As a member of the O2C leadership, we look forward to his contribution in driving manufacturing excellence and transition towards making Reliance O2C a global leader in energy and materials,” Meswani wrote in the internal memo.

Singh will work closely with Meswani and the O2C leadership team to assume responsibility for GMS areas in a phased manner over the next 3-4 months.

Singh’s engagement with Reliance will not flout government rules on top oil PSU officials joining the private sector after superannuation.

There is a cooling off period of six months before director-level officials of a PSU oil company can join a private company with which the PSU has a business relationship. Reliance and Indian Oil are not involved in any joint venture business.

O2C unit

Reliance is spinning off its O2C business into a separate unit.

As per the Scheme of Arrangement approved by the company’s board, Reliance will transfer the O2C business of the company to Reliance O2C Ltd as a going concern on slump sale basis for a lump-sum consideration equal to the income tax net worth of the O2C undertaking as on the appointed date of the Scheme.

“We will approach the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) with our proposal to spin off our O2C business into a separate subsidiary. We expect to complete this process by early 2021, Chairman Mukesh Ambani had told shareholders at the company’s annual general meeting on July 15.