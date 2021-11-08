Companies

Reliance Industries exits shale business in North America

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on November 08, 2021

A purchase and sale agreement was signed between Reliance Eagleford Upstream Holding and Ensign

Reliance Eagleford Upstream Holding, LP, a wholly-owned step-down subsidiary of Reliance Industries Limited (RIL), has exited the shale gas business in North America by selling its interest in certain upstream assets in the Eagleford shale play of Texas to Ensign Operating III, LLC, a Delaware limited liability company.

A purchase and Sale Agreement (PSA) was signed between Reliance Eagleford Upstream Holding and Ensign on November 5 for the sale. Reliance said in a statement that the sale is at a consideration higher than current carrying value of the assets.

Published on November 08, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like