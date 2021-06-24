Reliance Industries expects to formalise Saudi Aramco deal this year: Ambani

Reliance Industries expects to formalise its deal with Saudi Aramco this year, Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani told shareholders on Thursday.

RIL had earlier announced a 20 per cent sale in its oil-to-chemicals business for $15 billion to Saudi Aramco, the world’s top oil exporting firm, in 2019.

On June 19, BusinessLine had reported that RIL is likely to announce the appointment of Saudi Aramco and Governor of the kingdom's wealth fund Public Investment Fund, Yasir Al-Rumayyan, on its board.

Ambani said the company’s ‘New Value Creation Engine’ would be its our new energy and new materials business.

“I had also announced our 15-year commitment to become net carbon zero by 2035. The world is entering a new energy era, which is going to be highly disruptive,” he added.