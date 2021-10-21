Reliance Industries gets shareholders’ nod to induct Aramco Chairman Rumayyan on its board

Reliance Industries Ltd has received share holders’ approval to appoint Saudi Aramco Chairman Yasir Al-Rumayyan as an independent director on the firm’s board.

Reliance Industries said on Thursday the resolution to appoint Rumayyan received more than 98 per cent of the votes polled.

In September, Reliance Industries Ltd said Yasir Al-Rumayyan met all regulatory criteria for his appointment as an independent director, noting that it will "help strengthen the Board's diversity and skill-sets and benefit Reliance through the transition from oil to chemicals and the aim to achieve Net Carbon Zero by 2035".