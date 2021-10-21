Companies

Reliance Industries gets shareholders’ nod to induct Aramco Chairman Rumayyan on its board

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on October 21, 2021

The resolution received over 98% of votes polled

Reliance Industries Ltd has received share holders’ approval to appoint Saudi Aramco Chairman Yasir Al-Rumayyan as an independent director on the firm’s board.

Reliance Industries said on Thursday the resolution to appoint Rumayyan received more than 98 per cent of the votes polled.

In September, Reliance Industries Ltd said Yasir Al-Rumayyan met all regulatory criteria for his appointment as an independent director, noting that it will "help strengthen the Board's diversity and skill-sets and benefit Reliance through the transition from oil to chemicals and the aim to achieve Net Carbon Zero by 2035".

Published on October 21, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Reliance Industries Ltd
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like