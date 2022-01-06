Companies

Reliance Industries raises $4 billion in US dollar bonds: Term sheet

Reuters HONG KONG | Updated on January 06, 2022

Part of the cash will be used to refinance $1.5 billion worth of debt

Reliance Industries Ltd has raised $4 billion in a three-tranche US dollar bond issuance, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters.

The conglomerate raised $1.5 billion in a 10-year tranche, $1.75 billion in a 30-year and $750 million in a 40-year deal.'

Part of the cash will be used to refinance $1.5 billion worth of debt due to mature in February, the term sheet said.

Reliance did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Reuters.

