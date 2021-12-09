Reliance Ind, Tata Consultancy, HDFC Bank among most valuable companies: Burgundy Private Hurun India

The Shah of Mahindra
Anish Shah, MD of Mahindra group, on his life and times and on enhancing empowerment and diversity in the ...
Reliance Industries is the country’s most valuable company according to the Burgundy Private Hurun India 500 companies list.
“With a value of ₹16.7-lakh crore, Reliance Industries is India’s most valuable company, followed by Tata Consultancy Services with ₹13.1-lakh crore and HDFC Bank with ₹9.1-lakh crore,” the list said.
Infosys, ICICI Bank, Housing Development Finance Corporation, Bajaj Finance, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Bharti Airtel and Wipro are the rest of the firms that make the top 10.
The findings are part of the first edition of the Burgundy Private Hurun India 500 by Burgundy Private, Axis Bank’s private banking business, and Hurun India.
Also see: RBI to raise all-in-cost ceiling over alternative reference rates for overseas borrowings
“These companies are ranked according to their value, defined as market capitalisation for listed companies and valuations for non-listed companies. The cut-off date to arrive at this list was October 30,” said a statement on Thursday, adding that the companies have to be headquartered in India.
It also found that despite the Covid-19 pandemic, the cumulative value of the 2021 Burgundy Private Hurun India 500 companies grew 68 per cent year-on-year to an average of ₹45,300 crore.
As many as 461 companies saw their value increase, of which 200 of them doubled in value. Of these, 20 companies rose by ₹1-lakh crore, led by Reliance Industries, Tata Consultancy Services, Infosys and ICICI Bank.
Financial services and healthcare led the way with 77 and 64 companies respectively on the list, followed by chemicals with 42 entrants.
“India’s start-ups are producing some significant companies,” it noted.
About 11 per cent of the 2021 Burgundy Private Hurun India 500 are less than 10 years old, led by Mensa Brands, Apna, CRED, BharatPe, Mobile Premier League and Zetwerk. Of these start-ups, 53 are Unicorns and 1 is a Gazelle.
“The top line of these 500 companies is equivalent to 29 per cent of India’s GDP and they employ up to 1.5 per cent of the total workforce of the country. What is most heartening is that nearly 10 per cent of these companies are younger than 10 years, representing India’s vibrant tech ecosystem. We believe that India’s new economy companies will witness greater representation in this list in the times to come,” said Amitabh Chaudhry, Managing Director and CEO, Axis Bank.
“With a total value of $3 trillion, more than India’s current GDP, they make up the backbone of India’s economy. Together, these 500 companies had combined sales of $770 billion, and employed 6.9 million staff, which is more than the working population of United Arab Emirates,” said Anas Rahman Junaid, MD and Chief Researcher, Hurun India.
Also see: India Inc allowed to hold virtual AGMs till June 30 next year
Women continue to see lower representation and make up just 16 per cent of the board of directors from the 2021 Burgundy Private Hurun India 500.
The country’s financial capital — Mumbai — had the largest number of firms on the list at 167, followed by Bengaluru with 52 and Chennai with 38.
Anish Shah, MD of Mahindra group, on his life and times and on enhancing empowerment and diversity in the ...
How Electrosteel, Bhushan Steel, Essar Steel, Monnet Ispat & Energy, and Bhushan Power and Steel have been ...
Microsoft expands development centre in Noida
Mercedes-AMG’s A 45 S is a hot hatch on steroids. And, it doesn’t get harried even when its nose is slicing ...
SME stocks are seeing increased traffic right now. Here’s a reality check for investors wanting to hit the ...
The longer your debt MF holding period, the higher will be the real indexation benefit, and vice versa
Broader view for benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty 50 remains bearish with strong resistances ahead
Owning a fraction of a real estate must be approached with caution
Gautam Bhatia’s second novel The Horizon, a deeply satisfying sequel to his speculative fictional book The ...
Craig Whitlock’s book The Afghanistan Papers looks beyond the rhetoric to delve into all that went wrong
Entrepreneurship as well as advertising played an important part in India’s history and Ramya Ramamurthy's ...
‘Reset’ provides a good overview of the people and culture challenges that US organisations face
With a ‘country full of turns’ campaign, TVS Srichakra looks to enlarge its footprint as a national tyre brand ...
As ad consumption grows on mobiles, vertical video campaigns take off
Replete with parody and self-deprecating humour, anti-ads use reverse psychology to sell — and are hitting a ...
The hotel brandscape is enlarging. The French hospitality group Accor has just introduced Emblems Collection, ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...