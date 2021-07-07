Reliance Infra gets investors’ nod for fund raising

Shareholders of Reliance Infrastructure have approved, through postal ballot, a proposal to raise upto ₹551 crore through preferential allotment of upto 8.88 crore equity shares and convertible warrants to promoters and VFSI Holdings Pte, an affiliate of Varde Investment Partners, LP.

RInfra in talks with Cube Highway to sell four road assets for ₹1,430 cr

The shareholders have also approved raising funds through issue of Foreign Currency Convertible Bonds up to 24 per cent of the fully diluted equity share capital of the company.

Reliance Infra board to consider fresh fund-raise on June 6

The funds raised would be used for long-term resources, general corporate purposes and spur tfuture growth, the company said.