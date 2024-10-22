Reliance Infrastructure will be setting up an integrated project for the manufacturing of explosives, ammunition and small arms in Ratnagiri, Maharashtra. The company announced that it will invest over ₹10,000 crore over the next 10 years.

The company has been allocated 100 acres of land in the Watad Industrial Area of Ratnagiri, Maharashtra to develop Dhirubhai Ambani Defence City (DADC).

Reliance has Joint Ventures at MIHAN in Nagpur, Maharashtra with defence companies including Dassault Aviation and Thales of France. Dassault Reliance Aerospace Ltd (DRAL) and Thales Reliance Defence Systems (TRDS) export 100 per cent of their production

“Reliance Infrastructure through its subsidiaries has exported defence equipment worth more than ₹1,000 crore over a period of time. Reliance Infrastructure’s wholly owned subsidiaries Jai Armaments Ltd and Reliance Defence Ltd already have licenses from Govt of India for manufacturing Arms and Ammunition. The proposed Projects envisage potential Joint Ventures with up to six leading Global Defence Companies. Ammunition range to include Small, Medium & Large Caliber and Terminally Guided Munition (TGM). Small Arms portfolio will address the export markets, both Civil and Military applications,” the company informed the stock exchanges.